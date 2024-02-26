Ted Lasso cast twins in matching tracksuits at People’s SAG Awards after-party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ted Lasso cast showed up to the People SAG Awards after-party in unison.

On 24 February, the comedy series troupe decided to dress casually following the 30th annual ceremony and opted for matching tracksuits. Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed donned navy blue Nike tracksuits with an AFC Richmond logo stitched on the left breast as an ode to the show’s fictional soccer team.

The long-sleeve jumpers and straight-leg pants were embellished with red and white piping along the sides and a red zipper. Many actors and actresses paired the loungewear with sneakers, while others chose open-toe heels and designer loafers.

Fans of the show celebrated the cast’s cute moment at the party with sweet messages online.

“Saw a video of the Ted Lasso cast all wearing matching tracksuits, that’s so cute wait,” one woman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said: “They - the Ted Lasso cast - wore matching tracksuits to the after-party. So, cute, not too serious, and not on the red carpet.”

Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Sudeikis and Goldstein were both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while Waddingham was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. All four awards went to The Bear, and the show’s Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, respectively.

The Apple TV series premiered its season three finale in May 2023. Sudeikis gave fans disappointing news when he said there wouldn’t be another season during an interview on the Fly on the Wall podcast.

“The story is done. It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing,” he proclaimed last May.

That said, the 48-year-old admitted there’s been talk about creating spin-offs.

He said: “Whether it’s [a book], whether it’s doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries... just to talk through things and the themes.”

“And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there’s opportunities, I think, for spin-offs,” Sudeikis continued.