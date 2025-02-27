Teddi Mellencamp shares health update after multiple tumour removal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a health update after doctors removed more tumours than originally expected during her recent brain surgery.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, underwent the emergency operation after “debilitating headaches” led doctors to discover multiple tumours earlier this month.

Two of Mellencamp’s tumours were scheduled to be surgically removed, meanwhile, the smaller ones were meant to be “dealt with via radiation at a later date”.

However, Mellencamp shared the surgery went differently from how her doctors had planned. “In full transparency, more tumours were removed than expected. Four in total,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The fight is not over, but that round has been won,” the reality star, who previously battled skin cancer and had 12 melanomas removed, told her 1.1m followers.

Elsewhere in the update, Mellencamp thanked her medical team for making her “surgery a success” and her “recovery process comfortable”.

The Bravo star told her fans: “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers.

“I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong,” she added.

Earlier this month, Mellencamp revealed she would be undergoing emergency brain surgery on Instagram, writing: “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalisation.

After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumours on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.” she explained.

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she added in her statement.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a health update after brain surgery to remove multiple tumours ( teddimellencamp/Instagram )

Mellencamp also shared video clips of her sitting in a hospital bed as one of her friends started to shave her head with an electric razor ahead of the surgery.

“I’m gonna have this look on my bucket list,” she said in the clip.

“My best look. I hate to break it to my brother but once I’m allowed to wash my hair and it’s not all spiky, I think I’ve taken you for a run for your money, Hud. I’ll see you tomorrow and we’ll see who wore it best.”