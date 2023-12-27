Teddi Mellencamp undergoes ‘biggest surgery in her melanoma journey’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she underwent the biggest surgery in her battle against melanoma.

On 26 December, the 42-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted videos on her Instagram Story that chronicled her hospital visit for an intense surgery that she needed to remove her 13th melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The surgery came after Mellencamp’s immunotherapy cream treatment had recently stopped working.

She told her followers that all of their kind messages “totally warmed my heart” alongside a photo of the melanoma she was getting removed from her back before her procedure. The reality TV star also gave fans an update post-surgery, saying that she was crossing her fingers that this surgery would be her last.

“I’m out of surgery. Now I’m just waiting to be discharged to the nursing facility. It’s pretty painful but I am so grateful that they did such a great job,” she said, filming the video from her hospital bed. “Whew, that back skin is tight…struggle bus, but I’m hoping they got it all.”

She explained that the recovery journey was “a lot of damn pain but worth it” in a video showing her being transported to a nursing care facility.

Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, dedicated a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of them that revealed the scars on her back, praising her strength throughout this tough time.

“As Teddi goes in for the biggest surgery in her melanoma journey today, I just wanted to share how her absolute strength through it all has been nothing short of incredible,” Arroyave gushed. “I know this battle is close to being won, and I cannot wait to see how she continues to impact every person around her. I love you, Mama.”

Mellencamp later reposted her husband’s photo to her Instagram Story, writing: “I love you honey. Thank you for the love and support.”

She received tons of well wishes from fans and fellow Bravo stars alike in the comment section. Real Housewives of Orange County star and skin cancer survivor Tamra Judge commented: “Praying for this journey will be behind her after today. Love you my strong friend.” Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez added: “Praying for your family, for the Drs and for Teddi.”

“Praying for my friend and you as well,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora wrote. “I look forward to her complete healing, which is on the way.”

Her surgery came a week after she admitted in a heartwrenching video on her Instagram Story that her immunotherapy treatment wasn’t working on her back melanoma.

“I just had a big ol’ cry,” she said. “I just got the call from my doctor that the immunotherapy did not work, it was not successful.”

“So I have two different options,” Mellencamp continued. “I can either do a big skin graft of my stomach or my arm but it’s a very long recovery or I can go in and get another wide excision surgery on December 26. And they’ll have a plastic surgeon come in too because it’s such a big area and then just keep getting my checks every three months.” She urged: “Get your skin checked folk.”

Mellencamp announced to her Instagram followers on 13 September that she’d been diagnosed with her 13th melanoma in 2023. She was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022, and since then, the reality TV star has been transparent with her followers about her skin cancer battle.