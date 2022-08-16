Joe Jonas and Paris Hilton take part in TikTok’s viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend
Celebrities are sharing their most chaotic throwback photos with TikTok’s newest ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend
Joe Jonas shares a video tribute to wife Sophie Turner after welcoming second baby
A new viral trend has taken over TikTok that lets users showcase their throwback photos from their wild teenage years. Set to a sped-up version of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, celebrities from Joe Jonas to Paris Hilton to Charli XCX have shown just how much of a teenage dirtbag they used to be.
What is the Teenage Dirtbag trend?
TikTok has once again proven its ability to revive old hits for a newer generation, like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” or “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. But the newest oldie to make a comeback on the app (if a song from 2000 is considered old) is the cult classic hit “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus.
The adolescent anthem is the backdrop to TikTok’s teenage dirtbag trend, which started making waves on the app earlier this month. Now, the hashtag #teenagedirtbag has more than 621 million views, and over 471k videos have been posted using the remixed audio. The trend allows both millennials and Gen Z-ers to romanticise their most “punk” photos from their teenage years, with some showing off their outdated grunge fashion or under-age parties.
The best celebrity Teenage Dirtbag photos
Celebrities, musicians, and OG influencers have hopped on the trend too. Nina Dobrev, Joe Jonas, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Alicia Silverstone, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and even Julia Fox have all posted their own teenage dirtbag photos to TikTok.
Those who nailed the trend were Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato, Disney Channel’s resident punk kids of the mid-2000s. “HOPPING ON THE TREND,” Jonas captioned his TikTok, showing photos of his long, spiky shag.
“A phase we can never forget,” one fan commented.
Demi Lovato took on the teenage dirtbag trend when she shared throwback pictures from her days singing in dark venues and wearing a Mötley Crüe tee shirt. Her emo haircut with the quintessential dramatic side bang was also in full form.
“Thank you for understanding the assignment,” one person said.
Of course, Paris Hilton’s teenage dirtbag photos showed the young heiress dressed in all pink, posing with her pal Nicole Richie, and partying in the iconic chainmail dress she wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002.
“This trend when you were one of the most iconic Y2K teens…” Hilton captioned the TikTok.
Alicia Silverstone showed off her teenage dirtbag photos from her Clueless days, and music producer Mark Ronson simply proved to everyone how hot he was (and still is) back in the 90s.
But it seems Julia Fox won the teenage dirtbag TikTok trend with her caption: “My favourite pic is the last one cuz my besties came to visit me at the mental hospital”.
That’s very teenage dirtbag of her.
