Tesla’s new $1,900 Cyberquad for children appears to sell out within hours

A $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad “for kids” appeared to sell out less than a day after the company unveiled the new product targeted at children.

Tesla’s website began offering the new product, which bears a resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck, on Wednesday, where it listed the ATV as a “Cyberquad for Kids”.

“Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars,” the description reads.

According to the description, the electric four-wheeler is powered by a lithium-ion battery, which allows for up to “15 miles of range” and a “configurable top speed of 10 mph,” while the car company notes that the Cyberquad for children is suitable for anyone eight years old and up.

The website also informs customers that the ATV will begin shipping in two to four weeks, with Tesla adding that “orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays”.

On the FAQ portion of the website, Elon Musk’s company also noted that the quad, which can hold a maximum weight of 150 pounds, has to be partially assembled.

On Wednesday, just hours after the product was released, it appeared to be sold out. However, the website has since updated or restocked, with customers now able to purchase the ATV.

The release of the new children’s product comes after the company announced a full-sized two-seater ATV called the Cyberquad in 2019.

The product was unveiled alongside the Tesla Cybertruck, with both expected to ship in 2021. The Cybertruck has since been delayed, while Insider reports that Tesla has “said little about the accompanying ATV since it was announced in 2019”.

Musk, however, did address the original Tesla Cyberquad during the company’s shareholder meeting in October, according to Fox News, at which time the SpaceX founder said: “The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and, so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So, if you are going to ATV, well, you might as well have the least dangerous ATV.”

The Independent has contacted Tesla for comment.