Husband claims spouse asked to call off divorce after successful cancer treatment

A man has revealed his husband started divorce proceedings when he discovered he had cancer, and then called it off when treatment was successful.

The man was diagnosed with testicular cancer, prompting his husband to file for divorce because it would be “too much to take care of me”, he claims.

The man said he had fought cancer alone, enduring chemotherapy and surgery, adding his latest check-ups showed no sign of the disease.

But a year after the ex-husband left, he got in touch to say he wants to stay married because “I’m no longer sick”, the survivor claimed.

He shared his story on Reddit, where he was inundated with support.

Writing anonymously, he said: “When I was diagnosed with testicular cancer he filed for divorce because he said it would be ‘too much’ to take care of me.

“In my province you have to live separately and apart for one year before a divorce is granted.

“Since he left I’ve had surgery and chemotherapy and my latest check-up shows no evidence of disease. When he found that out (I don’t know how) he applied in court to withdraw the divorce application.

“He told me we can stay married since I’m no longer sick and was actually shocked when I blocked the divorce withdrawal petition through my own lawyer.

“I don’t want to be married to him after what he did.”

Readers sent support, including one person who said nurses are trained to help the recently-diagnosed spouses of men about this.

They added: “Men leave their sick partners at a far higher rate than women.”

The original poster replied to say he had been warned of this supposed trend by medics but added: “I naively thought it would never happen to me.”

Other supporters congratulated the man on seeing his ex’s true identity.

One wrote: “Well done. You found his true nature, he can’t undo that.”

Another joked: “Generally best to remove all of the cancer.”

A supporter added: “Good for you, time to focus on yourself and your journey back to better health. I wish you the very best of luck!

“You really do find out who cares about you when you’re at your lowest. I’m glad you’re recovering! Best wishes for a long life and a better partner.”

Another added: “You beat cancer and the trash took itself out. Congratulations! I hope life treats you so much better in the following days.”

Others said they had heard of similar stories.

One said: “This happens surprisingly often. When a family member of mine was battling cancer, they encountered dozens of people whose spouses, both newly married (like under 5 years) and long-term (up to 25 years), left them after the diagnosis.”

Another added: “Congrats on beating cancer! Wow what an a******! He showed you who he was when he left you when you got sick. So glad you see that and are moving on.”

SWNS