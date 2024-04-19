Teyana Taylor hilariously sets the record straight amid Leo Dicaprio dating rumours

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teyana Taylor had the best response to recent romance rumours swirling about her and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 33-year-old singer shot down the speculation that erupted after she and the Titanic were seen quite close at a pre-Oscars party. In stills taken from the night, Taylor is seen whispering in DiCaprio’s ear and touching the side of his head. While their positions were seemingly intimate, the actress had a perfectly unexpected explanation.

Speaking to Erin Lim Rhodes from E! News, the “Gonna Love Me” vocalist explained the Killers of the Flower Moon star was having a hair issue.

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him,” Taylor said, referencing the Paul Thomas Anderson film they just starred in together. “I was literally helping him with his bun.”

As for the close-talking conversation the two Hollywood regulars were engaged in, Taylor admitted the topic was cornbread.

She said: “And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast.

“We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good,” Taylor added.

The “Morning” creator ended her marriage to Iman Shupert last year and has since been focusing her attention on work, which has included starring in Anderson’s new film with Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and of course, DiCaprio.

Taylor and DiCaprio have evolved their relationship past costars to something like siblings, according to the model.

“He is like the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through.” Taylor noted.

In November 2023, the artist confirmed her split from Shupert after seven years of marriage. Though Taylor didn’t intend for her audience to find out about her divorce filing so soon, she took to her Instagram account to address the leaked news.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody and y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family and our privacy,” she started. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.”

“So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” she continued. “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Taylor and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player share two kids – Junie, seven, and Rue, three.