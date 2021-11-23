Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family.

However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial – as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes far beyond when the first feast was held.

In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed – which leads some Americans to ignore the holiday.

Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”

Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many to be a celebration of the conquest of Native Americans by colonists or an embellished narrative of “Pilgrims and Natives looking past their differences” to break bread.

Professor Robert Jensen of the University of Texas at Austin previously said: “One indication of moral progress in the United States would be the replacement of Thanksgiving Day and its self-indulgent family feasting with a National Day of Atonement accompanied by a self-reflective collective fasting.”

Americans are frequently guilty of cultural appropriation in their celebrations

Young children are taught about Thanksgiving in school, where they often learn of the first feast through crafts and drawings. In addition to depictions of turkeys, the Mayflower and the Pilgrims, many children decorate Native American headdresses – which frequently bare no resemblance to the headdresses, clothes and feathers worn by the Wampanoag Indians.

These inaccurate historical references are perpetrated each year, making the battle for equality and accurate representation an ongoing one for Native Americans in America.

People disagree about when the first Thanksgiving happened

Most Americans think the three-day celebration between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts was the first Thanksgiving. The Pilgrims and their Native American neighbours had signed a mutual protection treaty the spring before and the feast was in honour of a successful first harvest.

But from the Pilgrims’ point of view, the first Thanksgiving – meant to be a day set aside for prayer and worship – took place in July 1623. Governor William Bradford declared a day of Thanksgiving to give thanks for the rain that had ended a drought and saved their harvest.

Others insist the first Thanksgiving took place a few years before in 1619 in Virginia.

In 1962, a Virginia state senator disputed President John F Kennedy’s assertion that Plymouth was the site of the First Thanksgiving.

Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Show all 10 1 /10 Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Make the pastry lid for the wildfowl pie by mixing the flour, suet and a pinch of salt in a bowl with a knife Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Gradually stir the water into the flour mix, eventually using one hand to pat together into a ball Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes It might seem a little dry, but wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Roll the chilled pastry on a floured surface to 4mm to 5mm thick and to suit the size and shape of your cooking dish Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Drape over the pastry over your dish Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Trim so that there is a neat 2cm to 3cm overhang Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Wildfowl and pickled walnut feast pie Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Venison salami and two types of heritage beetroot Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Pumpkin, gingernut, maple and pecan cheesecake Joe Woodhouse Ed Smith's Thanksgiving recipes Ed serving his pumpkin, gingernut, maple and pecan cheesecake Joe Woodhouse

“America’s First Thanksgiving was actually celebrated in Virginia in 1619,” the senator told the president in a letter, referring to a religious ceremony that English settlers held when they arrived in Berkeley Plantation near Richmond. “Please issue an appropriate correction.”

“You are quite right,” came the reply from Mr Kennedy’s special assistant, the historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. “I can only plead unconquerable New England bias on the part of the White House staff.”

Not everyone liked the idea of a national Thanksgiving holiday

In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving, asking Americans to gather on the last Thursday of November to give thanks for the establishment of “a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

But some members of Congress objected, asserting that the authority to designate a day of thanks belonged to individual state governors, not the president.

Others argued that Thanksgiving was a “religious matter.” Therefore, the government’s establishment of a national thanksgiving was forbidden by the First Amendment.

Mr Washington proclaimed a second day of Thanksgiving in 1795, and presidents John Adams, James Madison and others did the same in subsequent years. But many presidents, particularly Thomas Jefferson, still opposed doing this.

It was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln established the regular tradition of observing days of national Thanksgiving.