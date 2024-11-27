Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman has been applauded for sharing how she built her Thanksgiving dinner with ingredients from Dollar Tree on only a $20 budget.

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, Rebecca Chobat — also known by the username “Dollar Tree Dinner” — shared her guide to purchasing ingredients for the holidays. She also noted that she had not only already made her “Dollar Tree Thanksgiving Dinner,” but this meal was also “the best Thanksgiving dinner [she’d] ever made.”

“I attribute this largely to the fact that Dollar Tree got a good amount of Thanksgiving food items in stock this year, including canned turkey,” she said in the video, as she documented herself walking through the aisles of the store.

She then listed the items — each starting at $1.25 — that she got, including a can of chicken broth, a bottle of ranch dressing, and breadcrumbs. Her shopping list also included things like turkey stuffing mix, mac and cheese, a packet of mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a packet of sugar cookie mix, canned apple pie filling, and milk.

After sharing all the ingredients, she revealed what her menu for the holiday was, with fried mac and cheese bites for an appetizer, a casserole with all the beloved Thanksgiving foods as the main course, and caramel apple pie sugar cookie bars for dessert.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 7.2 million views. One TikToker even created his own video to respond to Chobat and praise her for creating such a budget-friendly menu for Thanksgiving.

TikToker reveals her three-course Thanksgiving dinner that only cost her $20 at Dolla Tree ( dollartreedinners / TikTok )

“There’s this lady on here that shows people how they can make Dollar Tree meals, to help people who are financially struggling. And I want her to know that her videos are helping people,” the TikTok user, with the username calebcooks94 said in his clip.

He said he was at a Dollar Tree recently when he saw a mother and her three children buying their Thanksgiving dinner inspired by Chobat.

“She has all the ingredients that the Dollar Tree lady has to make a Thanksgiving dinner,” he recalled. “So I asked her about it, and she seemed kind of shocked that I knew what she was doing. So to not make her feel bad, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to make it too. I’m struggling.’”

He said he and the fellow customer had “a really good conversation” where he learned that she’d initially planned on just making “frozen meals” for Thanksgiving.

“But she said because of those videos [from Chobat], she’s actually gonna give her kids a real Thanksgiving dinner, and her kids are excited for it,” he continued. “The Dollar Tree meal lady is a wholesome creator, and I wanted her to know that her videos do help people, cause I saw a real life example of it.

In the comments of Chobat’s Thanksgiving meal video, other people went on to thank her for sharing the menu for people who can’t spend a lot of money on the holidays.

“It’s just me and my son, I’m about to have surgery so finances are incredibly tight. Thank you SO MUCH for this!!!” one wrote.

“Truly makes me teary-eyed. We are financially able to make Thanksgiving dinner how we’d like, but the fact that you make this possible for SO many…you’re a treasure on this app,” another commented.

A third agreed: “This made me CRY. There was a time in my life where this information would have been such an enormous blessing. Thank you for doing this.”