What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

On Thursday November 28, Americans will be hard at work to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner, with foods on the menus ranging from a roasted turkey to a green bean casserole.

Aside from the dishes served in the lavish feast, which can vary based on families’ cultures and traditions, Thanksgiving is also the annual holiday for people to commemorate all that they’re grateful for.

While planning the big meal, there’s also a huge range of ingredients that need to be purchased at your local grocery store. However, since Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday in the US, some stores will be completely shut down on the holiday.

For example, both Target and Walmart announced permanent closures on the holiday in 2020, with the policy remaining in place ever since. The outbreak of the pandemic had initially pushed these chains to close their doors on Thanksgiving, in order to limit crowding and spread out the shopping season.

However, that doesn’t mean that all grocery stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, there are some retailers that you could make your way to on the morning of the holiday, in preparation for your annual feast.

Once Thanksgiving Day comes to a close, many stores will be reopening on Friday. From there, shops be operating during their earlier or usual business hours, in preparation for some of the biggest sales of the year.

Here are when stores open and close on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in the US.

Whole Foods

If you’re looking for some fresh produce to cook up a storm, then you’re in luck, as Whole Foods is set to be open during the holiday season. However, they will run on a limited schedule, and hours of operation may vary, so be sure to check your local store. Whole Foods stores will be open on Black Friday, with hours of operation depending on location.

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as noted by the retailer’s official site. Costco Warehouses will reopen on Friday, with hours depending on store locations. However, the retailer will of course re-open the next day, with a slew of Black Friday sales planned.

Walmart

The retail giant will be closed on the holiday, before reopening the next day for Black Friday, an annual shopping occasion filled with store deals. Walmart’s usual hours are from 6am to 11pm every day, but opening times on Black Friday are based on stores’ locations.

Target

The beloved retail store will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day before reopening the next day for Black Friday. Hours of operation for the day after Thanksgiving vary based on the store’s location.

Trader Joe’s

Stores will be closed on November 28 in observance of the federal holiday. Trader Joe’s stores will reopen on Black Friday, with hours of operation depending on each store.

Wegmans

While Wegamans will be open on Thanksgiving, hours of operation are limited. For example, one Wegmans store in Brooklyn, New York, will be closed at 4pm, instead of at 11pm like it usually does. Opening and closing times for Wegmans can vary based on the location of the store.

Although most Wegmans stores are expected to reopen at 7am on Black Friday, specific opening and closing times vary for each location.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving Day. While its usual hours of operation are from 6am to 9pm, stores’ opening and closing times on the holiday vary based on location.

Although Starbucks is expected to operate from 6am to 9pm on Black Friday, specific hours vary for each store.

Aldi

According to Aldi’s official website, all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Aldi will be reopening on Black Friday, as its hours of operation are usually from 8.30am to 9pm. However, specific opening and closing hours vary for each location.

Dollar General

The low-priced retailer is expected to be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, exact hours of operation depend on each location. You can find out more on the day by heading over to the store’s website. Dollar General is expected to be open during its usual hours during Black Friday, with specific closing and opening times based on location.

CVS

CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Some stores will be operating will modified hours, so you can see specific opening times for your local store on CVS’ website. On Black Friday, CVS locations will be open during its regular hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The beloved coffee chain will be open on Thanksgiving Day but with limited hours. Opening and closing times of stores on the holiday vary based on location.

Dunkin’ Donuts with reopen on Black Friday, with its usual hour of operation based on each store.

Walgreens

Nearly all Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to a press release. However, the brand noted that “24-hour locations will remain open to meet customer and patient healthcare needs.”

Walgreens stores that are closed on Thanksgiving will reopen on November 29, with opening and closing times depending on the location of the store.