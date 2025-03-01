Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who purchased a painting from a charity shop for $3 (£2.40) was left amazed after discovering the true value of the artwork.

Marisa Macy, who bought the picture from a second hand store in Cincinatti, Ohio, shared the surprising story on TikTok, telling users the artwork had been the “most insane thrift find ever”.

Speaking in a voice over on her video post, Macy explained: “I picked up this painting strictly for the frame, but after I got in the car I realised it was a painting and not a print.”

Thanks to a label on the ornate frame, Macy knew the painting was by the Danish-American impressionist painter Johann Berthelsen.

“So, I decided to do some research and found that it was purchased in an art gallery in St. Louis in 1912,” the woman said, adding she had the painting authenticated via an art appraisal Facebook page.

After having the painting authenticated, Macy was put in touch with Caza Sikes art gallery in Cincinnati, where she drove to alongside her husband to have the work valued.

“When we arrived, Will the art curator told us our painting would likely sell for somewhere in the region of $3,000 to $5,000 (£2,374 to £3,957,” she said. “We got a final picture with the painting and hit the road. It will be featured in their February auctions.”

Macy returned with a follow up video days later, telling her followers: “Bidding took place yesterday, but it only lasted 30 seconds [and] there was a serious bidding war.”

She revealed: “It finally sold for $2,300 (£1,821). After the auction house took their 15 per cent commission, we’ll be bringing home just over $2,000 (£1,584).

“All that just from a thrift store find,” Macy celebrated. “You never know what hidden gems are out there waiting to be discovered.”

Users on TikTok were seriously impressed by Macy’s charity shop skills. “Honestly a win-win situation. You made some money and the painting will be appreciated by its new owner,” one person said.

“Reminding myself I need to look at art at thrift stores,” another commenter added.

Meanwhile, another person pointed out: “Imagine if you held onto it for another decade or so.”

Back in 2008, BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans caused a frenzy in Surrey after he announced he’d accidentally donated a signed Damien Hirst dot piece to charity while moving house.

The presenter revealed at the time: “Some of the stuff goes in boxes to stay, and some to go. In one of the boxes to go was a signed Damien Hirst.”