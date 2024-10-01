Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



While they began their acting careers together in the Nineties, twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry have since experienced some distance in their relationship.

Throughout the early 2000s, Tia and Tamera acted alongside each other in several movies and TV shows, including the hit sitcom Sister, Sister and the beloved Disney Channel film, Twitches. In 2011, the 46-year-old twins starred in their own reality show,Tia & Tamera, which ran for two seasons.

Now, Tia is set to make her return to reality TV with her new show following her divorce from her husband, Cory Hardict, after 14 years of marriage. The series, titled Tia Mowry: My Next Act, airs on WE tv on October 4.

However, in a teaser for the show released earlier this month, Tia revealed where she now stands with her sister – sharing with fans that they’re not as close as they used to be.

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now,” Tia said in the preview, as she opened up about her split from Hardict. The former couple share two children: Cree, 13, and Cairo, six.

After Tia’s comments about her sister went viral online, she later addressed some of the speculation from fans. During an interview with People published on September 30, she responded to fans who were wondering what created the “distance” between the two stars. According to Tia, the separation between her and Tamera happened quite naturally.

open image in gallery Fans are concerned that Tia and Tamera Mowry are no longer ‘close’ after recent comments made by the twins went viral online ( Getty Images for ESSENCE )

“You start as siblings in a household and a family, and as we grow up and start our own families, it is very normal for all of us to take on new roles and responsibilities when it comes to our life,” she explained. “My sister has a family of her own... I guess what I’m saying is it’s normal. It’s very natural for us to create lives for ourselves.”

Tamera, who married husband Adam Housley in 2011, is a mother to two children: 11-year-old son Aden and a nine-year-old daughter Ariah.

Tia also admitted that she was experiencing a moment of vulnerability when she made her viral comments about her sister. "I’m just wanting a hug, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m referring to,” she explained to People about her feelings, after filming the viral scene.

While they may not be not as tight-knit as they once were, Tia has made it clear that “there’s so much love” between her and Tamera. Speaking to the outlet, she also shared what she admires most about her sibling.

“There’s this beautiful bonding connection that we have that will never leave. My sister and I have always been women of inspiration, and we will continue to. And why would that change now? I think we’ve shown who we are as people and our integrity” Tia said, before noting that the distance between her and her twin is simply “a part of life.”

“People have started to create their own families. It is what it is and that’s okay. There’s no hard feelings,” she added.

open image in gallery Tia and Tamera Mowry rose to fame in the 90s and early 2000s after starring in the hit sitcom, ‘Sister, Sister’ ( Getty Images )

While clarifying her comments about Tamera to US Weekly, the Family Reunion star once again acknowledged how she and her siblings have simply gone on to have their own families. She also emphasized that there’s a physical distance between herself and her siblings.

Tamera lives with her family in Napa, California, while Tia and her 38-year-old brother Tahj live in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the twins’ younger brother, Tavoir, 31, lives in Tennessee.

Ahead of her sister’s return to reality TV, Tamera showed her support for Tia in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last May – revealing how Tia has been prioritizing herself since her divorce. “Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia,” she said.

The actor also confessed that she learned about her twin’s reality TV project at the same time as “the rest of the world.” Although Tamera admitted that her sister didn’t ask her to be on the program, she doesn’t necessarily have an issue with it.

“No, she’s like, ‘This my story,’” Tamera said. “And I can only respect that.”

When asked whether she and her husband were setting up Tia on dates, Tamera said no. “I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now, and I can only respect that,” she said. “So I think she is doing her.”