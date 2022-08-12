Tiffany Haddish reveals she once turned down $10m offer for an endorsement post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiffany Haddish revealed she once turned down a multi-million dollar check for an endorsement deal because it didn’t align with her values.

The actor and comedian is the latest cover star for Cosmopolitan’s Travel Issue. In the cover story, which was published on Thursday, Haddish admitted that she refused a $10m paycheck because their offer made her “feel like sh*t”.

“I’ve turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn’t represent my brand,” she told the outlet. “I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me. My spirit, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day. I’d rather be flat broke than get money to do something that makes me feel like sh*t.”

Haddish, 42, explained that her mindset has even extended to her acting career. Now, she accepts roles that “resonate with her soul” and lets her exercise her producing skills.

“At first with acting roles, I used to just be like, what seems like fun?” she said. “Now it’s, what seems like fun and what resonates with my soul?”

She went on, “Then I ask, who else is working on it? Will it be my friends? What I’ve noticed lately, though, is that casting has been coming to me first. So I’ve learned how to fight better too.”

“It’s a battle getting the people that you want, because everybody still looks at you as talent, when they fail to realise I’ve produced things, got nominated for awards, won trophies. I kind of know what I’m doing,” the Girls Trip star added. “Give me an opportunity to make you richer, sir. I might not know how to keep a man, but I know how to make some money.”

Although Haddish says she may not know how to keep a man, she still gave her fans an update on her dating life.

“I have been dating my a** off. That’s one thing that’s been really great. I know all the fine restaurants now,” she revealed. “I got a date coming up where I’m dining in the dark. You order your food before you go in, and you go in and it’s dark, and the food is supposed to be really good because you can’t see.”

The Night School actor also offered some romance advice, like wearing an outfit that’s “cute but not too fancy” and always packing a pair of comfortable shoes for dancing.

Haddish recently revealed that she’s “back on the dating apps” following her breakup with rapper Common in November 2021. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April, she admitted that dating has been “interesting” and an “adventure,” before listing her requirements for her next potential suitor.

“Good credit score, because I need to know you’re responsible,” she said. “You need to have good hygiene, that’s really important to me. I can’t stand bad breath and funky armpits.”