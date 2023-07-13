Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she used to crash weddings for the free food at a point where she was “homeless and hungry”.

The 43-year-old actor reflected on a time where she was living in her car during a recent interview withPeople, while discussing season two of her new show, The Afterparty. According to Haddish, she was also going to weddings uninvited to get food, since she couldn’t afford it herself.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” she said. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

The comedian, who’s been vocal about struggling with homelessness before rising to fame, went on to describe how she got free alcohol at these nuptials. She also specified that she’d typically crash weddings that were at a hotel in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighbourhood.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’” she said. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

Back in 2019, Haddish shared a post on Instagram to reflect on how she remained motivated while homeless. In the caption of the post, which included a throwback snap of her performing at a comedy gig, Haddish confessed that she gets emotional when looking at this picture.

“I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt,” she wrote.

She proceeded to describe some of the things that she told herself back then, while in the midst of financial struggles.

“I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free,” she wrote. “I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go.”

Haddish concluded: “Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are perfect enough for both of us right now and always.”

Elsewhere in her interview with People, she noted that even after she found success in Hollywood, she still remembers the challenges she faced when her career started. She also described some of the daily habits that she tries to follow, which includes getting enough sleep.

“I try my best not to hold onto to too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you crazy and then you get delusional,” the Girls Trip star said. “Sleep is the key. And don’t be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass.”