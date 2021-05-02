Tiffany & Co has started selling engagement rings for men

Tiffany & Co has launched a range of engagement rings specifically for men.

The famous jewellery brand, which is owned by LVMH, has created three different designs, each of which has a thick band and a diamond in the centre.

The rings come in both platinum and titanium.

The diamonds range between one and five carats and customers can choose either an emerald, square emerald, or round brilliant cut.

Traditionally in heterosexual relationships, women are the ones who wear engagement rings, making this a groundbreaking move for Tiffany & Co that challenges cultural norms around marriage.

The description on the Tiffany website of one of the rings states: “Signaling a bold new era of love, the Charles Tiffany Setting men’s engagement ring is a symbol of Tiffany’s unrivaled craftsmanship.

“Expertly designed in platinum with a scintillating round brilliant diamond in the center, this ring’s strong contours and clean lines rethink the traditional forms of the signet style.”

You can shop Tiffany’s range of male engagement rings online here.

It comes 12 years after the jeweller H. Samuel launched its own engagement ring for men called the Tioro ring. They now stock several different male engagement rings, priced between £50 and £129.

In 2010, Michael Bublé hit headlines when he was seen wearing an engagement ring. Bublé is married to Argentine actress Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, and in Argentine culture it’s normal for a man to wear an engagement ring.

Similarly, when professional wrestler David Otunga proposed to singer Jennifer Hudson with a diamond ring, she proposed back to him with a ring of his own seven months later.