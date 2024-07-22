Support truly

Members of the Australian Olympic team mocked their new opening ceremony uniforms in a hilarious TikTok video.

On 21 July, Australian Olympic soccer players Mackenzie Arnold and Alanna Kennedy tried on their team uniforms in a cheeky video, the former posted on the social media platform. While trying on the polarizing outfits, both players looked underwhelmed as they lipsynched to the viral sound of Cody Ko saying, “Let’s f***ing go? Let’s go? I guess...?”

In the comment section, fans were quick to voice their disapproval of the awkward outfits, cracking jokes left and right about the quality and divisive design.

“When you’ve got swimming at 3 and tennis at 5,” one person wrote alongside a crying emoji.

“It’s giving like family photos and your mum’s picked everyone’s matching outfits,” one person noted, while another begged them to take advantage of the situation: “Please wear these and take awkward family photos.”

“I feel awkward and its not even me in the dress,” someone else commented.

The uniforms will be worn for Friday night’s highly anticipated Olympic Opening Ceremony, with the Australian Olympic Team’s uniforms reportedly designed by Sportscraft. The uniforms will be worn with forest green blazers as well as skirts for the women while the men will pair the jackets with beige shorts.

As symbols of national pride, there’s a lot riding on the designs of Olympic uniforms, having to balance patriotic sensibilities with the functional demands necessary for the respective sports the athletes are competing in. With the Paris 2024, designers have kicked things up a notch, with multiple fashion brands investing in the games.

From Giorgio Armani designing the Italian team uniforms to Ralph Lauren behind the Ivy League-inspired Team USA looks, there’s been no shortage of jaw-dropping looks. But according to viewers, it’s Team Mongolia that’s deserving of a gold medal in style.

To mark their third year as Mongolia’s official designers for the Olympics, Michel & Amazonka highlighted Mongolia’s incredible culture through their lavish opening and closing ceremony uniforms. Photos of the uniforms were released on 2 July with models Solongo-Uyanga and Kio posing in long white pleated skirts, cream-colored pointed-toe flats, a white deel with a black collar, and an embroidered vest.

Female athletes will reportedly pair the uniforms with drop-down red earrings as well as black coin purses with intricate embroidery. On the other hand, the male athletes will rock a similar look except they will be donning ivory trousers and a blue, red, and gold-hued deel instead.