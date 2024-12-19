TikTok star Beandri Booysen dies at 19 from rare disease that causes rapid aging

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South African TikTok star Beandri Booysen has passed away at the age of 19 after succumbing to Progeria, a disease that causes rapid aging in children.

On Wednesday (December 18), her mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post titled “In Loving Memory of Beandri Booysen.”

Shared in the “Beandri, Our Inspiration” group, created by the family 15 years ago, Bea’s message read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspirational young women.”

Bea highlighted Beandri’s impact, writing, “Despite the challenges she had to deal with, Beandri radiated hope and joy of life. She was a voice and a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, and inspired thousands with her unique spirit.”

Bea also noted that Beandri was the last surviving person in South Africa with Progeria, which is also known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS). She concluded by requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time and promised to share details of the memorial service at a later date.

Beandri’s TikTok account, where she shared heartwarming videos, garnered over 278,000 followers. Her posts often received widespread praise, with fans acknowledging her resilience and optimism.

Following her passing, a tribute video on TikTok amassed over 300,000 views by Thursday, Dec. 19. The caption read, “WE ALREADY MISS YOU SO MUCH.”

Messages of condolence poured in on social media.

“RIP LITTLE ANGEL WHO MADE A BIG IMPACT,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Prayers for the family for the loss of such a precious little young lady.”

“So sad. What an inspiration she was,” someone else commented. “Fly high with the angels sweet girl.”

Beandri had undergone heart surgery on October 8, as shared by her mother in an earlier Facebook update, thanking fans for their prayers and support. Bea later revealed that Beandri’s heart had stopped, bringing an outpouring of support from her community.

As of September 2024, the Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) has identified 17 children living with HGPS in the United States, reflecting an average prevalence of about 1 in 20 million.

Children with Progeria typically appear healthy at birth but begin to exhibit signs of rapid aging within the first two years of life. Symptoms include growth delays, loss of body fat and hair, aged-looking skin, stiffness of joints, and cardiovascular complications. Intellectual development is usually unaffected.

The average life expectancy for individuals with Progeria is approximately 14 to 15 years, with most succumbing to heart disease or stroke. However, some individuals have lived into their early twenties. Recent advancements in research have led to the development of treatments aimed at managing symptoms and potentially extending lifespan. Notably, the drug lonafarnib has shown promise in slowing disease progression, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite these advancements, there is currently no cure for Progeria. Ongoing research has focused on understanding the underlying mechanisms of the disease and developing effective therapies to improve the quality of life and longevity for affected individuals.