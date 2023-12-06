Employee says thrift stores are full of clothes worn to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A thrift store employee says that outlets have been flooded with silver clothes that were worn for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, thrift store employee Nyne (@mistervenus9) shared that the store she works at has had overwhelming donations of silver clothing, presumably worn to Beyonce’s Virgo season concerts in which she asked concertgoers to dress up in silver for shows taking place from late August to late September.

“My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

Nyne shared an assortment of donated silver pieces, including pants, skirts, a sparkling pantsuit, and heels, that ranged from sparkly to matte silver. The employee wrote in the video’s overlaid text, “You work at a thrift store and the renny tour is over.”

She added in the caption, “I have seen non stop silver for the last three months.”

Besides donating their silver clothes to their local thrift stores, the “Beyhive” - the name for Beyoncé’s fandom - have collectively brainstormed ways to reuse their silver garments. Upon seeing Nyne’s video, viewers suggested potential uses for silver clothes like winter holiday parties and celebrations like New Year’s Eve.

“NYE parties are awaiting these outfits,” one user wrote, while another added that they had thrifted their concert outfit to avoid spending a lot of money on a look only to donate it to a thrift store. They said, “The way i thrifted my outfit for the concert bc I knew if I at least didn’t wanna rewear it at least it was already created and thrifted.”

Some voiced their disappointment that fans only bought the silver clothes to be worn once, rather than investing in silver clothes that could be worn over and over again in their everyday life. They commented, “This is actually so sad do people feel like they can’t dress like this outside a concert? why buy it thennnnnn i hate consumerism GAH.”

Silver clothing isn’t easy to rock on a regular basis, with the majority of people favouring more muted earth tones and the colour black rather than something flashy like silver.

But metallics like silver are reportedly here to stay, having had a huge moment on the runway this year. Miu Miu fall/winter 2023/2024 runway, in particular, incorporated metallic textures into their collection, according to Elle.

With metallic shades forecasted to dominate 2024, silver clothing will certainly stay on trend beyond the “Alien Superstar singer’s whirlwind tour.