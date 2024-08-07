Support truly

A toddler chose a savory dish over a sweet treat for his birthday celebration, prompting an internet frenzy of supporters.

For her son’s second birthday, TikTok user @lettinggoofherpodcast carried out an unexpected food item with two candles. In footage posted to her social media on August 6, her son smiled wide as a Costco rotisserie chicken was set down before him. Echos of “Happy Birthday” rang through the background as each candle burned through the chicken.

“When your son doesn’t like cake but loves rotisserie chicken,” the on-screen caption read. The look on the birthday boy’s face confirmed this to be true. Throughout the video, he was caught looking down at the dinner dish as if he were ready to take a bite at any moment. His mom confessed: “He devoured it right after.”

The young boy’s choice of treat stirred conversation online as viewers rushed to the comments, admitting the bizarre food they’d rather eat than cake. With more than 7.9 million viewers on TikTok, 7,691 users rushed to write down their opinions on rotisserie chicken over birthday cake.

A sweet supporter said: “Let’s normalize replacing cake with whatever your heart desires on your day!”

“Happy Birthday lil man. It’s ok to not like cake. I don’t either,” another fan wrote. According to most commenters, cake isn’t as popular of a first choice as it’s made to be. In fact, curious foodies admitted they’ve tested the unusual at their birthday celebrations.

open image in gallery Young boy opts for Costco’s rotisserie chicken over birthday cake ( TikTok/@lettinggoofherpod )

One person confessed: “I’ve had a plate of tacos in lieu of cake.”

“My brother didn’t like cake either so he got tamales growing up,” a second viewer added, while another candid user remarked: “I grew up poor my mom didn’t have money to buy a birthday cake she made a pizza and wrote my brother’s name with black olives it was a delicious pizza we ate with tea.”

A third questioned: “Can we do mac and cheese instead of ice cream?”

“My son also doesn’t like cake. We do a birthday sweet potato pie cause idk he really loves sweet potato pie lol,” one mom noted.

Another parent revealed: “My son has done this since age two!! I can’t believe we’re not alone!”

“My next cake going to be a seafood boil lol,” one woman joked.

The Independent has contacted @lettinggoofherpodcast for a comment.

According to a 2024 report on birthday cake trends by Tastewise, the popularity of birthday cake has decreased by 18.03 percent. What’s more, the “fastest rising ingredients and flavors” for birthday cake are primarily savory. Popcorn chicken and sweet potato are the top flavors, while Oreo, tea, and sparkling wine are majorly preferred.

However, a YouGov survey suggested chocolate cake was the favorite flavor in America in front of ice cream, vanilla, and cheesecake. Meanwhile, carrot cake and “funfetti” cake are the least favorite flavors among Americans.