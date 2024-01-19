Bride charges guests $65 to attend wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride has sparked a debate after charging her guests $65 to attend her wedding.

In a wedding shaming Reddit forum, a user who goes by u/theluckyone95, wrote about how their close friend of 12 years - who has over the years garnered a reputation for being “cheap” - is charging her 50 guests to attend her wedding. The original poster explained that in the invite they received, guests who wanted to attend the festivities after the ceremony would have to pay a $65 fee that would cover food, decoration, music, and venue costs. They wrote: “If I’m INVITED to a wedding I shouldn’t have to pay to attend the actual wedding?!”

The couple also has a wedding website page, where they encourage guests to contribute money to various gifts, including cooking class, dance class, and a trip among other options. They wrote on the page “gifts are not needed but welcome”.

“WHO would pay for a gift after they have to pay to attend the wedding?” the original poster wondered. “Since it’s a norm to give a gift I think many people are gonna feel forced to give one anyway.”

With added costs for rehearsal dinners, staying at the venue and gifts, the poster said that their friend wasn’t being mindful of their guests, and the total amount guests would have to spend could amount to an estimated $300 to $400.

“The thing is, I KNOW they have money,” the original poster explained. “My friend inherited a lot of money from her grandma in advance, they have a house, her fiancé is an engineer, they have a boat, and they are currently renovating their house. I also suspect that they actually can afford both the renovation and the wedding, but they are probably just trying to play it smart and make the guests contribute.”

They added: “I’m also questioning if their gift solution will actually go to said gift, or if it’s just another contribution to more renovations of their house.”