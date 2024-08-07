Two brides who kept wedding dresses secret discover they chose same gown

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Two brides who kept their wedding dresses secret discovered they chose the same gown on their wedding day.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, McKenzie Ball and Erin Ball stood back-to-back and held each other’s hands in anticipation of the big reveal of each other’s wedding dresses. The longtime couple saved the reveal for their wedding day, deliberately keeping their dresses a secret from each other.

On the day of the ceremony, the wait was over when both of them turned around, and to their shock, they were both rocking near-identical white lace dresses.

“I was still trying to process the whole moment,” McKenzie recalled to People. “We hadn’t seen each other all day, and the adrenaline was hyping me up. All I remember is Erin yelling, ‘That’s my dress!’ I then realized that they were very, very similar - the V cut, the lace, the fit, all of it.”

“We’re always on the same page, so I guess having similar dresses wasn’t a surprise to anyone,” McKenzie continued. “All we asked our bridesmaids was to make sure their dresses complemented each other, and boy did they!”

Erin chimed in: “I figured she would’ve gone with a simpler style, no lace, so I was dumbfounded that we actually managed to pick something similar when we went to different stores in different states!”

Despite the initial shock, Erin was ultimately unsurprised that they ended up choosing similar dresses, with their taste having become remarkably similar the longer they have been together.

“We have this unintentional but consistent habit of matching and coordinating our outfits,” she said. “Kenzie originally picked a dress for our bridal shower that was identical to mine, but she ended up changing it.”

“We always seem to match and coordinate in some way without planning it,” McKenzie added. “At this point, we just expect it to happen.”

The video was posted a month after their nuptials, with Erin being the one who shared the sweet moment on the platform. After only a week, the video surpassed 5.6 million views to the couple’s shock.

“I actually didn’t know Erin posted the video on TikTok until she texted me that she was ‘popping off on TikTok,’” McKenzie said. “I had to ask, ‘Of what?’ At the time, I didn’t have TikTok, so she was keeping me updated on all the views. She, my mom, and my sister kept sending updates in our group chat. We were all freaking out. It’s a crazy feeling, knowing that so many people have seen the video of us!”

“We of course wanted it to be a surprise and clearly that worked out!” Erin added.

In the video’s comment section, people praised the wholesome moment, calling it “fate.”

“No waaay,” one person wrote. “Out of every single wedding dress out there!!?? That’s amazing actually lol it’s fate how cute.”

Erin responded: “And we got our dresses in different states.”

“Well ONE of us has to go home and change,” another added, to which Erin replied: “And I got my dress first so it ain’t gonna be me.”

“The way they’re just slightly different,” someone else noted.

“Same dress and hair style,” another person wrote. “Need to show the shoes and nails.”

“Shoes and nails were 90 percent the same I s*** you not,” Erin confirmed.