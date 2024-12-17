Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If your TikTok feed has been filled with nothing but videos from a group of friends from the United Kingdom documenting their first trip to New York City, then you’re not alone.

This week, people on TikTok have developed a new obsession with Welsh content creators Charly Anne and Ieuan Jones. The TikTokers — along with their friends Emily, Cory, and Lea — have gone viral for their NYC videos, in which they visit the Big Apple’s main tourist attractions and share their reviews of popular fast food chains.

It all began when Charly and her pals touched down on the East Coast over the weekend. Of course, one of their first stops on their visit had to be at an American staple, Target.

The TikTok, which has been viewed more than two million times, showed Charly and her friends awestruck at Target’s selection of snacks and candy, including mini Doritos, Cheetos Puffs, Hersey’s Kisses, and jumbo-sized Twizzlers.

“I’m so fascinated by their fascination!” one American wrote in the comments section.

The next stop was Chipotle, where Ieuan received nearly 900,000 views on a video of himself trying the Mexican chain restaurant for the first time.

open image in gallery TikToker Charly Anne and her friends have gone viral for their NYC vlogs ( TikTok / @charlyannec )

Ieuan and Charly were dumbfounded at the quintessential American-sized portions of their Chipotle orders. At one point during the clip, Ieuan referred to Chipotle’s guacamole as “smashed avo,” which unsurprisingly caught Americans’ attention in the comments section.

“Guac being called ‘smashed avo’ would send me to an early grave,” one person joked, while another American pointed out: “It’s the smashed avo for me.”

The tourists then made sure to visit the popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A. As Charly filmed herself ordering a deluxe “burger” at the counter, the employee asked whether her meal was for “here or to-go.”

“No, we’ve never eaten here before,” she replied earnestly, prompting a flurry of amused reactions from Americans in the comments. Others decided to correct Charly on her Chick-fil-A order, pointing out: “If you’re in the U.S. it’s always chicken sandwich, never burger.”

The TikTokers were encouraged by many New Yorkers to stray away from fast food chains, and instead visit some of the city’s well-known food spots. As a result, the tourists paid a visit to none other than Katz’s Delicatessen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan — also home to the famous orgasm scene from 1989’s When Harry Met Sally.

However, as Charly and her friends filmed themselves devouring a pastrami sandwich, some viewers couldn’t help but notice the amount of Americans that seemed irritated by the tourists’ antics in the background.

“I can not stop watching the people in the background watching you in the videos on all three accounts,” one TikTok user wrote, while another replied: “I know, they all look annoyed.”

Some people even claimed that one American appeared to flip the bird to the camera, as the TikTokers filmed themselves eating an authentic pastrami slice.

“The true New Yorker in the background flicking you all off,” commented one user.

Another asked: “Did nobody catch the guy rubbing his face with his middle finger?”

The video, which has been viewed more than 634,800 times, has since ignited an age-old debate in the comments section. While it’s a well-known stereotype that Americans abroad are among the easiest groups of tourists to spot, some people decided to flip the script by claiming that Charly and her friends were even more obvious.

“You can spot us Brits a mile off on holiday,” one TikToker said, while another commented: “The way people always say they can spot American tourists but we can also spot foreigners like them.”

Nevertheless, many newfound American fans were heartbroken when Charly shared one of her final videos from their trip to NYC.

“Noooo you need to extend your vacation,” said one person. “We want more!”

“I think I speak for all of us when I say none of you can ever go home,” joked someone else.