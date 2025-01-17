Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok star Chris O’Donnell has died aged 31.

The fitness influencer known online as Creeohdee died on Saturday (11 January) according to an online obituary.

His cause of death was ruled a suicide, the Maricopa Medical Examiner told People.

O’Donnell was popular online, with over 840,000 followers on TikTok and 241,000 on Instagram.

His content output had decreased in recent weeks, with one of his final videos being of a speech given at his older brother Connor’s wedding.

“I know it’s long, but I felt like sharing one of my proudest moments as a brother, being able to send these two off into the next chapter of their lives,” he captioned a post on 4 January.

The social media star had been open about mental health and substance addiction, sharing that he’d been sober since 2018.

“I got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since, helping men and women who are struggling find the treatment they need,” he wrote in a pinned post introducing himself on Instagram.

open image in gallery Influencer, 31, died by suicide ( Instagram/Creeohdee )

“I love beauty, and I find nothing more beautiful than the world we live in.”

Speaking about his passion for mental health he added: “I also have a background in mental health and substance abuse.

“I have been outspoken about mental health since I was speaking about it as a YL leader in high school, and have been transparent about my own struggles in the hopes it will help others along their own path.”

In another of his final posts on social media, O’Donnell had reflected on death as he wrote: “I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face.”

One supporter shared a message on his obituary writing, “I’m so sorry for your loss, my heart aches with your family.

“I never had the pleasure of knowing Chris, he was an incredible inspirational figure for myself and motivated me to go to the gym.

“I loved watching him share his life online, showing his adventures and his passions and living life to the absolute fullest with a burning smile.

“I’m heartbroken for you for the loss of such an amazing and influential individual. My thoughts and condolences are with you as you grieve.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.