TikTok influencer faces backlash after challenging delivery driver to bring food quickly in exchange for candy

A social media influencer is facing backlash after uploading a TikTok showing her offering a food delivery driver candy in exchange for a faster delivery.

Last week, Erica Chan, who lives in Singapore and goes by the username @ericachan1.0 on TikTok, where she has more than 94,000 followers, uploaded a video in which she could be seen offering the challenge to the driver.

“So we messaged our [delivery driver] and told them that if they arrive before 7.40, they get free Milo and creepy bug Halloween-themed candy,” Chan stated in the video, showing a message to the driver. “And now it is 7.30 and he is moving.”

“He is f***ing running, look at this dude,” Chan continued while laughing as she showed the tracking screen of the food order. “Woah, that’s some real speed, look at that sh*t. Is that even on foot anymore?”

When the McDonald’s delivery arrived, Chan could be seen offering the driver the treats in exchange for the food.

However, the video, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times, has been met with backlash in the comments, where many have criticised Chan for challenging the driver and potentially putting his safety in jeopardy.

“Safety is the rider’s priority, don’t challenge them,” one person commented, while another said: “You are toying with people who are doing their best to earn a living… grow up and be a decent human being please.”

Someone else said that the “challenge” reeked of “rich privilege,” writing: “‘Oh you want this Milo? You should run for it! Oh look he’s running now hahah.’ The rich privilege reeks strong with this one. Yikes.”

In response to one comment from a user who said that they hoped the driver “spat in the food,” Chan created another TikTok, in which she said that she was trying the challenge with a different delivery driver.

After the driver “didn’t arrive on time,” Chan filmed herself giving the delivery person a bottle of water.

Chan also denied that she had challenged the original driver to reach them in 10 minutes, clarifying in another TikTok that the challenge was to reach them by 7.40, the “time they gave us”.

In another video, Chan defended herself from the criticism, telling her followers that she didn’t create the TikToks to “make fun of” the drivers.

“I was laughing because I thought it was funny that the icon on the app was moving so fast,” she said. “Like the icon of the walking man. It was moving so fast and I thought it was funny.

“No one was looking down at the driver. No one was thinking: ‘Oh my god, look at this guy, he’s running for Milo.’ No one thought that.”

According to Chan, her intention wasn’t malicious, but rather she just wanted to “spice up someone’s day” and she thought it was a “friendly thing to do”.

However, others pointed out that the challenge was “not a challenge” but rather “belittling,” to which Chan again claimed that she was not “looking down” at the delivery driver.

Chan also accused her followers of “twisting” her “original kind intentions” into something that is “cruel”.

Despite her explanations, Chan’s followers have continued to criticise her actions, with many suggesting that the influencer should be “cancelled”.

“How is this kind? Kind is giving without exploiting or making them inferior,” one person commented, while another said: “Let’s cancel her.”

Others questioned why Chan wouldn’t just apologise for her behaviour, with someone else writing: “Just apologise, not that hard,” to which she replied: “No.”

The Independent has contacted Chan for comment.