A TikTok video from a skin expert based in the US has gone viral after she suggested that we shouldn’t be washing our faces every day.

Nicole Caroline, an aesthetician from Greenwich, Connecticut, who calls herself the “skin whisperer”, shared the eight-second clip with her 86,000 thousand followers only for it to quickly garner millions of views.

In the clip, Caroline is seen spinning around in a swivel chair while singing: “Don’t wash your face in the morning, unless you have acne, please stop doing it. Thank you.”

In a caption over the top, she added: “You just need a simple rinse with cool water!!! I promise!!”

More than 2,000 people have since commented on the video disputing the advice.

One user dubbed it “the worst advice in the world”, while another called it “the best advice [they have] ever received”.

However, since the video went viral, Caroline decided to create a follow-up video offering further explanation to fans.

“If you are cleansing properly at night, there is no reason to use cleanser on your face again in the morning,” she said.

“All you need is a rinse with cool water or ice and to pat dry.’

“A lot of the comments were from people saying their skin was too oily to ever cut out washing in the morning.

“However, what they don’t realise is they are causing more oil production by over-cleansing and trying to ‘wash’ the oil away.”

The aesthetician added: “We want to create balance and homeostasis. Destroying your acid mantle by cleansing multiple times a day is definitely not the way to go about that. You should also be double cleansing at night.

“This will begin to balance your oil production, so you will not feel the need to cleanse again in the morning.”

However, she said that there are “exceptions” and that ultimately, everyone should “always listen to [their skin]”.