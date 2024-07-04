Bride-to-be pokes fun at fiance over wedding registry mistake

Support truly

A bride-to-be poked fun at her fiancé over a wedding registry mistake.

In a viral TikTok video, 25-year-old Texas native Caroline Wise shared a text message exchange with her fiancé Austin Reed Thomas, discussing a mixup over bamboo plates. Thomas had been panicking over what seemed to be a hilarious misunderstanding that Wise gleefully poked fun at.

Wise overlaid herself via greenscreen over the screenshots of the messages, saying: “On today’s edition of being in a relationship with a straight man...”

“My fiancé texts me this about our wedding registry,” she continued. “He said: ‘Can you remove those bamboo plates?’ I’m allergic to bamboo.’” To which a shocked Wise replied: “Are you kidding?”

When Thomas sent the bride-to-be a screenshot of the plates, Wise realized that the plates were Pillivuyt’s Bamboo Porcelain Salad Plates, which were decidedly not made of bamboo at all. Instead, the kitchenware set - coming in four plates in total and a $109.95 price tag - is made of porcelain with a delicate bamboo pattern on the plate’s trim.

The bride-to-be quickly told him that he had nothing to worry about.

”That’s just the pattern. Not actual bamboo. They’re ceramic,” she wrote. Slightly embarassed, he responded: “How am I supposed to know that?”

“I love the man and at least he keeps it interesting,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which has garnered over 1.7 million views since she posted it. People in the comment section found the situation hilarious.

“The fact that his response is ‘how am I supposed to know that’ and not ‘omg whoops’ is insane,” one person wrote.

”GIRL IT’S NOT TOO LATE,” one user joked, while another added: “That would be my deal breaker.”

“Welcome to the rest of your life,” someone else commented.

As more and more comments began to dub Thomas’ mistake a red flag, Wise decided to clear the air and defend her husband-to-be in a follow-up video. She specifically replied to a comment that said: “Make sure you get them in the divorce.”

“I never thought that I would wake up to a thousand people on the internet telling me to call off my wedding,” she said in the video. “But, here I am!”

She defended her relationship, explaining that they originally met on Halloween two years ago, and are expected to tie the knot this November. However, people in the comment section continued to stress to Wise that her fiancé is a walking red flag.

“Non-observant men just create incompetent partners/fathers,” one person wrote. “They rely on you to know everything for them... that’s my take.”

Wise replied, “Is your arm sore from reaching that hard?”