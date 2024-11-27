Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TikTok’s latest food trend has snackers tossing their popcorn into the freezer, transforming the beloved warm treat into a crunchy, chilly sensation that’s dividing social media.

Known for showcasing everything from clever hacks to questionable experiments, TikTok has birthed viral hits like the cucumber salad and the controversial “gatorwine” hack for stretching cheap wine. Now, frozen popcorn is stepping into the spotlight.

In September, content creator Dustin Hadley tested the trend in an Instagram video that quickly went viral, racking up nearly 3 million views. Initially skeptical, Hadley wondered why anyone would freeze popcorn meant to be enjoyed fresh. Despite his doubts, he microwaved a bag, tossed it into the freezer, and returned several hours later—well past midnight—to give the frosty snack a try.

To his surprise, Hadley enjoyed it.

“It tastes better than when it’s warm,” he admitted, highlighting the popcorn’s firm, buttery surface and enhanced saltiness. He also noted that the frozen kernels didn’t stick to his teeth, a common gripe with freshly popped popcorn.

The video sparked a wave of reactions. Loyalists to traditional warm popcorn voiced their disapproval.

“I’ll stay with my hot popcorn,” one person wrote.

“Yeah, but who wants to eat cold popcorn?” another added.

Someone else commented, “Ain’t no way, lol.”

On the flip side, some are intrigued by the idea.

One user mused, “Occasionally, we have leftover popcorn, and it’s never the same the next day. Freezing it might make it better the second day.”

Another commenter shared their excitement: “Interesting. I’m going to try because I’m so curious now!”

Recipe developer Nicole McLaughlin from Allrecipes shared her experience on TikTok, pulling out a frosty bag for a taste test. While she didn’t specify how long it was frozen, another TikTok user recommended at least an hour.

At first glance, the idea of freezing popcorn might seem unappetizing, but fans of the trend rave about its unique texture and unexpected flavor benefits. Unlike freshly popped kernels that often get stuck in your teeth, frozen popcorn offers a crunchier bite and, surprisingly, doesn’t cling to your molars. The process is simple: pop your favorite popcorn, let it cool slightly, toss it in a zip-top bag, and freeze.

Both McLaughlin and other TikTokers agreed that frozen popcorn has a noticeably crunchier texture, with a boost in flavor. The cold butter or oil solidifies, creating a melt-in-your-mouth sensation, while the saltiness becomes more pronounced. A Reddit user on the UnpopularOpinion thread chimed in, saying frozen popcorn eliminates the risk of burning your mouth on hot kernels and avoids greasy fingers—a bonus for some snackers.

Not everyone is convinced, though. For popcorn purists who love the warmth and aroma of freshly popped kernels drenched in melted butter, frozen popcorn might miss the mark. Still, for those open to trying a cooler alternative, this trend could be worth a shot. Experiment with toppings like truffle oil, cinnamon, or sugar—but avoid caramel or nuts, as they may freeze too hard to enjoy.

Whether it’s a passing craze or a permanent snack hack, frozen popcorn has sparked curiosity and debate, proving once again that TikTok’s influence on food trends shows no signs of cooling off.