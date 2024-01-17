Husband goes viral for creating ‘wholesome’ at-home Chipotle station for his wife

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A husband has created an at-home Chipotle station for his wife.

In a viral TikTok video, Braxton and Tia Hooks shared with viewers via their joint account (@tableview15) the sweet set up Braxton put together for Tia, paying homage to her favourite fast food restaurant, Chipotle. With a smile on his face and a tray of freshly grilled chicken before him, Braxton asked Tia in the video: “Welcome to Chipotle, what can I get for you?”

“I’d like some chicken please,” Tia giggled, to which Braxton loudly asked her whether she wanted a wrap or a bowl. Before she answered, she asked him why he was yelling the question. “Why are you screaming?”

It turns out, Braxton was just getting into character. He replied, “Cause that’s how they talk.”

“Would you like a wrap or a bowl?” he asked her again, and she replied that she wanted a bowl. He dutifully scooped up white rice, black beans, chicken, salsa, guacamole, and a smidge of lettuce into the bowl, topping off the ingredients with sour cream and cheese.

“Would you like for me to ring you out?” Braxton quipped, adding up her order at an imaginary cash register in the middle of their kitchen. “That’s going to be 10 kisses.”

The video ends with a giggling Tia giving Braxton a series of smooches before he finally hands her the bowl and she thanks him for his excellent customer service.

“POV: When Your Husband Creates His Own Chipotle Since They Been Slackin,” they wrote in the video’s overlaid text, and captioned the video: “10/10 Def Recommend.” Ultimately, the video garnered over 16 million views since they posted it. Many viewers in the comment section praised Braxton for his “wholesome” energy, adding that they wanted a man like that in their lives.

“Please I was giggling the whole vid,” one person wrote, while another added, “His energy seems so wholesome.”

“Awe he seems like a gentle giant,” someone else commented. “My God I hope I find someone like him so sweet,” another person wrote.

After one person who commented “couple goals” also asked for their grilled chicken recipe, the couple uploaded a follow-up video, giving viewers an inside look at how they cooked the chicken. In the clip, he says he used chipotle chiles in adobo with lime to put his own spin on the chain’s chicken.

The Hooks – who are known for sharing content about their family primarily on YouTube and Instagram, but most recently to TikTok – said that their Chipotle video going viral was the best surprise. “I mean, I’ve seen things go viral, I just have never been on the receiving end of it,” Braxton told Today. “I was very amazed by it.”

Having tied the knot in May 2022, the couple have enjoyed nearly two years of marriage, but they’ve been together for over a decade, having met in high school. “We got together at 15 years old,” Tia revealed to the outlet. “So we’re high school sweethearts.”