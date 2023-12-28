Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A functionally illiterate man’s journey learning how to read has warmed the hearts of many on TikTok.

Personal trainer and former convict Oliver James has been chronicling his reading journey to more than 130,000 followers on his TikTok account (@oliverspeaks1), with his sweet disposition and story initially resonating with viewers in a video posted in October last year. James told Today, “I went in my van and I pretty much just said five words ... and that just started the whole journey on TikTok.”

James, 34, said that from a young age, he struggled with learning disabilities and as a result, he was placed in special education classes. But because he suffered abuse at the hands of the school system, James said that he found it difficult to focus on his education.

Throughout his reading journey, he explained that he was not only reading for pleasure but also to understand himself better, having been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder after his traumatic schooling experience and incarceration in federal prison.

Although he said that he could read “enough to get by,” he knew that his reading abilities put him at a disadvantage, reflecting that if he were handed a menu, it would take him an estimated hour to read.

This led James to TikTok, where he wanted to try his hand at motivational speaking and share his personal experience, hoping that his story might strike a chord with someone and help combat the stigma of learning to read later in life.

“If you struggle with the same things, no matter what your age is, it’s all good,” he told viewers in one of his videos. “No need to be embarrassed because we can learn.”

After her received an overwhelmingly positive response to his first video, he took it as an opportunity to take viewers along with him for the ride as he learned how to read.

He has been embraced by the BookTok community, a section of TikTok users that share videos on their favourite books and passion for reading. When asked why videos have resonated with so many, James told the outlet, “I’ve opened up a part of people’s hearts that they closed out as they age, with my reading.”

Throughout his documented reading journey, he has reportedly received more than 200 books and a gift card from Barnes and Noble. “When they gave me the gift card, I was just like, ‘I’m going to be able to build a library.’ I went from no books at all when I put that (first) post up,” he said. “It’s shocking. It’s support toward the dream.”

As for how many books he planned to read by the end of the year, James told the outlet that he hoped to have at least 100 books under his belt. “I like to go zero to 100 real quick,” he joked. “I like to kind of push the barrier a little farther than it needs to go so I can learn.”

The reason behind his 100 books goal is heartwarming - he wants to be fully literate and able to set an example for his newborn son.

“I want to merge it into my life. I’m reading so much so that my son sees me read as much as he sees me talk,” he said. “If you wanna know the answer for how to teach somebody something, be it. Be what you’re trying to teach them.”