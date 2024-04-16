Controversial TikTok personality Kyle Marisa Roth dead at 36

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok personality Kyle Marisa Roth is dead at age 36.

In an announcement on Instagram on 15 April, Roth’s sister Lindsay shared with fans that the TikTokker died from unknown causes. “As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay wrote. “We don’t know [what] happened yet.”

“So many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more,” she continued. “She had so many gifts. if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories.”

She promised fans that she would update them on “any memorials as they are planned” before stressing that her heart went out to anyone who loved the content Kyle made. She wrote, “I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

Lindsay wasn’t the only Roth family member to address Kyle’s death, with their mother Jacquie sharing a heartbreaking message on LinkedIn about how she’s grappling with her daughter’s loss.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years, and I have a devastating loss to share,” she wrote. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Upon the news being announced, there’s been an outpour of support for Kyle’s family, with celebrity fans including Julia Fox extending their condolences during this tough time.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” the Uncut Gems actor commented under Lindsay’s Instagram post. “I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives.”

Fox added, “She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Over the past few years, Kyle garnered over 170,000 followers dissecting current events in pop culture and unpacking celebrity gossip. She made a name for herself sharing her unvarnished opinions on celebrities and controversial Hollywood “blind items” often teased with the catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more”