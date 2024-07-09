People can’t get enough of LoveShackFancy owner’s opulent New York City home

Support truly

LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s lavish New York City home has gone viral on TikTok.

In a recent TikTok video with apartment-tour content creator Caleb Simpson, the 42-year-old fashion brand founder gave a tour of her opulent property, which she described as being decorated with a “West Village meets Europe” flair. From 156 antique decorative light fixtures to decadent pink sofas and ornate wallpaper, well-thought-out decorations pepper the six-floor home. But the unique fixtures don’t end there.

“I’ve grown up in the city my entire life, and I never saw anything like it,” Hessel Cohen told Simpson, opening a secret cabinet to reveal a hidden bar containing an antique French chandelier. “There’s hidden bars on every floor.”

Afterward, she showed Simpson to the elevator - decorated with a stunning antique mirror and chandelier - and took him to the home’s lush courtyard to reveal a carriage house, which was what initially drew her and her husband, entrepreneur Todd Cohen, to the property. In this portion of the video, he joined them, explaining that they transformed the carriage house into a space perfect for entertaining company. After they gutted it, they added elevated touches including a partial glass ceiling and a skylight.

“There’s really nothing like building something for people you love and your kids,” Cohen said, to which his wife joked that he might shed a tear. He continued: “Not very many people can do it, so it’s nice to be able to build that.”

They then took Simpson up to see the “bedroom floor,” an entire floor dedicated to the couple’s bedroom, closet and bathroom. The designer’s husband explained that the marble doors, floors, walls, tub, and shower were all from a large stone in Italy. He added that bringing the stone in became a giant production. “We had to take out a window, build a platform, crane it in, and have I don’t even know how many guys” to move the marble bathtub in.

The LoveShackFancy founder then proceeded to show off her unabashedly pink closet and then took Simpson to see their gorgeous rooftop, complete with checkered tiles, plants, and a dining area.

Since being posted on TikTok, the video has received more than 33 million views on the platform, with internet users shocked to find that the brand owner has such a large property in New York City, where homes with large square footage are typically hard to come by.

“I cannot even comprehend that this is New York City,” one person wrote, while another added: “That house is CRAZY.”

Others wrote that they expected nothing less from Hessel Cohen.

“As soon as I recognized her as the owner of LoveShackFancy I knew the house was gonna be beautiful,” one user commented.

“I just knewwwwww she was the owner of LoveShackFancy,” someone else wrote. “I kept saying this screams LoveShackFancy. Wow. Beautiful home.”

Some people were obsessed with the Cohens, finding them sweet.

“This is INSANE,” one person noted. “So pretty, they care so so much about every detail, it’s lovely.”

“They are extremely rich, but the house is a passion piece,” someone said. “They’re so sweet and humble, it’s refreshing.”

“They’re the friendliest super rich kind of people,” another added. “They don’t seem boring and unwelcoming at all. Oh to be rich [though].”

This is not the first time that the designer has shared insight into her unique New York City home, as Hessel Cohen previously highlighted the home in a 2023 Architectural Digest feature. She also frequently posts videos of the extravagant space on her TikTok.

In one video, Hessel Cohen showed off the garden room transformation of the carriage house. In the clip, she opened the glass doors to unveil the outdoor space, which was covered entirely with roses, before entering the indoor space, which featured ivy crawling up the brick walls, multiple crystal chandeliers, and various couches.

“My favorite room in the house. We transformed this carriage house from the 1800s into a magical winter garden room, my favorite place for dance parties,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In another video posted to her TikTok, Hessel Cohen brought fans along with her as she packed for a trip to Paris. In the clip, she showed off her impressive closet, which was filled to the brim with frocks in various shades of pink, and other beautifully assembled clothes.

“The dreamiest wardrobe,” one person commented, while another said: “Wardrobe of dreams.”