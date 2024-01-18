Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mob wife trend has gone viral as the latest way to dress chic amid colder temperatures.

After a year of fashionistas touting minimalist clean girl looks and quiet luxury aesthetics, it seems as though the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction, with social media favouring the maximalist flair of mob wives.

As a blowback to the conservative “stealth wealth” fashion popularised in 2023, this year is all about the “filthy wealth” of the mob wife. From lush fur coats to animal print galore, there’s nothing subtle about this sultry look.

According to a TikTok video, Chrissy (@trolov) told viewers that if they wanted to nail the trend this winter they should try to incorporate the following into their look: leather pants, a fur coat, lots of gold accessories, sunglasses that “look like they’re from 2003,” and a designer handbag. She added, “Activate the mob wife energy and you are ready to go for mob wife winter.”

According to L’Officiel, Smoky eyeshadow, lined lips, and chiselled contour are key to rocking the aesthetic, with an emphasis on nothing being too perfect or blended. The makeup should be sexy and glamorous rather than pared down. The aesthetic also reportedly calls for immaculate nails, typically a French tip or classic red.

While it may seem like another fleeting microtrend, many signs point to the look enjoying some prominence throughout the next year or so. Red carpet fashion had a host of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence donning “mob wife” fashion, rocking glamourous fur coats and bouncy blowouts that were all the rage in the ‘90s.

Luxury fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi, and Saint Laurent have also reportedly embraced the “mob wife” trend in their Spring/Summer 2024 collections, with animal print, leather, and big, statement earrings dominating the runways.

The sexy confidence of a mob wife isn’t just an aesthetic, it’s a mentality, and it doesn’t just end with the fashion. In a viral video that has since received over 3 million views, TikTok user Avery (@averybrynn) jokingly asked viewers, “Would a mob wife text him first? Would a mob wife check her Insta story 25 times to see what it looks like from someone else’s point of view? I don’t think so.” Avery added that “it’s all in the mentality” rather than the money you have.

L’Officiel adds that the aesthetic partly works thanks to the confidence, sexiness, and attitude exuded by those who wear it.

To embrace your inner mob wife, the outlet suggests that people take inspiration from some of the most prominent mob wives in pop culture: Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos, Ginger McKenna from Casino, Karen Hill from Goodfellas, Elvira from Scarface, and Rosalyn Rosenfeld from American Hustle.