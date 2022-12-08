Corn Kid, Jiggle Jiggle, About Damn Time: TikTok reveals most viewed videos of 2022

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year was full of laughs, dancing, and a whole lot of corn, all thanks to TikTok.

This week, the video-sharing platform revealed which viral clips topped the list of 2022’s most viewed TikToks in the United States with its “Year on TikTok” roundup. From Corn Kid to Lizzo, here’s a list of all the videos, trends, and music that TikTokers couldn’t get enough of.

Based on research conducted from January to October 2022, pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s video of himself constructing a giraffe out of chocolate topped the list of most viewed TikToks of 2022. Since it was posted in May, the video has received 23.6 million likes. At number two was a gripping video of a chipmunk stuffing its mouth with nuts, which was shared by @chipmunksoftiktok back in February.

The third most viewed video on TikTok this year was a compilation of Spanish singer Rosalia chewing gum, because of course. The fourth was a deadpan rendition of the popular song “Jiggle Jiggle” performed by the girls of Riverdale.

At number six was everybody’s favourite child, the “Corn Kid” declaring his love of corn in a remix by @schmoyoho, and Lizzo’s viral TikTok dance for her song “About Damn Time” came in at number seven. The 34-year-old singer also had the most video views out of any TikTok creator this year.

Rounding out the list at number eight, nine, and ten was a video of a teacher revealing this year’s school musical, TikTok user @jimmydarts helping an unhoused man get back on his feet, and a competition between a chunk of ice and some lava, respectively.

This year’s TikTok wrapped didn’t just consist of the viral videos, either. The platform shared some of the popular trends and tutorials, which taught TikTok users how to make everything from three types of grilled cheese, to how to carve a pumpkin, to how to contour your face with powder.

It’s no secret that TikTok also dominated the music charts this year. According to TikTok, the track “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre & dazy was used in 8.9m videos this year. The hit track “About Damn Time” by Lizzo – the self-proclaimed “Queen of TikTok” – was ranked the fourth most popular song. Meanwhile, the 1985 classic song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush” made it into Billboard’s Hot 100 this year, after it started trending on the app.

Some of TikTok’s top creators of 2022 included transgender rights activist Dylan Mulvaney with her viral series “Days of Girlhood,” which documented her transition and reached more than one billion views.

Even legendary actress Drew Barrymore was appreciated by a whole new generation of TikTok users due to her viral video of herself playing in the rain.

Not only is TikTok known for its hilarious videos and trendworthy dances, but it also helped foster communities of people with similar interests. This year, Booktok, FilmTok, Sustainability TikTok, and Crocheters of TikTok all made the list of most popular TikTok communities.

As for TikTokers’ favourite food trends, the recipes for grated egg toast, lemon pasta, and all the types of boards (charcuterie and butter boards included) brought foodies together on TikTok this year.