Couples take on the ‘Paint Your Partner’ TikTok challenge with hilarious results

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Couples on TikTok are showing off their hilarious results from the “Paint Your Partner” challenge.

A new challenge in which couples are prompted to paint their partners has taken off on the social media platform, with reactions to the finished products going viral. In one video shared by Kelly Williams (@kellywilliams290), hilarity ensued as she and her husband took on the challenge.

Williams showed her husband the finished product - a painting of him shirtless with a sky blue background - it immediately brought a smile to his face at the ridiculousness of the portrait. At first, he said, “Are you frickin’ kidding me?”

“Babe that’s pretty damn good,” he continued, noting all of the details and feeling sheepish about the quality of his own portrait. “Now I feel bad, look at those muscles.”

Before he showed his portrait, which according to the comment section resembled a sasquatch, he showered his wife with compliments on her portrait to soften the blow of his hilarious painting. Upon seeing the sasquatch-esque portrait, Williams erupted into a fit of giggles, unable to hold back her laughter.

“Is that Chewbacca?” Williams asked, barely keeping it together in between laughs. “Who the hell is that?”

“I’m so surprised,” her husband replied sarcastically. “Mine looks really good.”

People took to the comment section to voice their reactions, noting that the portraits and subsequent commentary were hilarious.

“Bro got as many compliments as he could before the buzzer... smart man,” one user noted of the husband’s strategy.

Others had various takes on the husband’s portrait, including one person who wrote: “That is a Sasquatch!!!!”

“Looks like Cha Ka from Land of the Lost!!” someone else wrote, another added that it was giving “where the wild things are.”

Another woman, Chelsea Haefs (@chelseaheafs), posted her and her partners own take on the challenge. Haefs started the video off with her portrait which captured her partner’s look including his face tattoos and penchant for baseball caps. Upon seeing the portrait, her husband proudly exclaimed and laughed, “That’s not bad!”

As they both died of laughter, he showed the camera his portrait, which objectively looked like a ghoul. When she finally looked at his work of art, she burst into giggles, saying: “I think I’m gonna throw up.”

Since posting the video on 9 March, the video has garnered over 2.9mil likes on the platform, with commenters noting how shocked they were with the result.

“I’m confused on what happened on his part?!” one person wrote. “HOW did he get that result.”

“The difference between the two makes it even funnier,” another added.

A third noted: “NOTHING could have prepared me for what he did to your face.”

Another video in which a couple who were both artists decided to partake in the challenge produced similar results to the previous videos. To the sound of “My Love Mine All Mine” by singer-songwriter Mitski, Amy Trowbridge captured her spouse’s reaction to seeing his picture-perfect portrait, before showing her his more abstract take on her.

“It’s good,” he said, almost brought to tears with laughter. “It actually looks like me.”

When her spouse handed her his portrait of her, she laughed so hard, her face began to turn red.

The video has received over 3.5m likes on the platform, and many users were quick to question what kind of artist Trowbridge’s spouse was.

“Is the second artist in the room with us?” one wrote.

“Is he like... a musician?” another person joked, which Trowbridge seemingly confirmed by liking the comment.

The “Paint Your Partner” challenge is primarily a date night activity not meant to be taken too seriously and meant in good fun. The majority of the videos tend to highlight the disparity in artistic abilities between partners, which has led to hilarity to ensue.