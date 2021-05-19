People are praising woman who filmed herself confronting men ‘laughing’ at her while she took photos

A woman is being praised after she filmed herself confronting two men who she said were laughing at her while she was in the pool.

Samantha Longton, who lives in Florida and goes by the username @samanthalongton on TikTok, uploaded the clip last week, where it has since gone viral.

In a caption on the TikTok, Longton explained that she was “trying to take a cute pic at the pool” when she heard two men “audibly making fun of me”.

In the clip, Longton, who is standing in a pool, can be heard asking the men: “Did you guys want one together?” After one of the men asks her to repeat the question, she says: “Did you want one together?” to which one of the strangers responds: “Want what?”

“A picture!” Longton can be heard replying, with the men, who are not pictured in the clip, responding with a yes, prompting Longton to respond: “Of course I can take one for you, do you have your phone?”

After one of the men responds that they don’t have a phone handy, Longton added: “Oh okay then next time.”

In the caption of the video, Longton wrote: “I’m not a confrontational gal but sometimes men just…”

Since sharing the encounter, the video, which has been viewed more than 9.9m times, has prompted an outpouring of support for Longton, with hundreds of comments applauding her for standing up for herself.

“This was perfect and I’m proud of you,” one person commented, while another said: “This is the best way to say ‘I heard you’ without being direct or confrontational… it’s the best, sarcastic way of handling this situation.”

Someone else commented: “I’m so proud of you for standing up for yourself, but hate that you even had to do this.”

In a follow-up clip, Longton shared the full video and more details about the encounter, revealing that she had been taking pictures in the pool when the pair of men passed her, at which point one of them “made a face and said ‘Look at her… this is what’s wrong with girls,’” before laughing at her - at which point she spoke confronted the men.