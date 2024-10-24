What is TikTok’s viral winter arc challenge and should you do it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Most of us wait until January to make resolutions, but a new TikTok trend is encouraging us to start making progress on our goals now.

Many content creators have been showcasing their commitment to the ‘viral winter arc challenge’ by posting videos of themselves waking up at the crack of dawn, putting on workout gear before braving the cold weather for a early morning run.

But what exactly does this challenge entail? And is it something we could all get on board with?

What is it?

“The winter arc challenge is a 90 day trend that’s all about personal growth and goal setting, starting October 1 and ending January 1,” explains Michael Betts, personal trainer and director at TRAINFITNESS. “It’s about building new habits in fitness, health and self-care, so you’re set up for success before the new year hits.”

Jess Parkinson, personal trainer and director at The Happy Healthy Body Co adds: “I think this trend is catching on as many people really struggle as the days get shorter and find themselves with a lack of motivation and drive, and can end up falling into potentially unhealthy habits.”

While there are no fixed rules for this challenge, it is all about committing to focusing on improving your daily habits and routines.

“This could be anything from wanting to kickstart your fitness journey, weight loss journey or to just make healthier choices for your overall wellness,” explains Penny Weston, fitness, wellness and nutrition expert.

What are the benefits of this trend?

“I think it’s great to see people turning the drearier months into something positive,” says Weston. “The colder weather and shorter days tend to make people feel more sluggish and make worse decisions for their health and wellbeing, so I think it’s great to see people turning this around on itself and using these months to really take control of their health and wellness.”

In addition, the viral challenge encourages participants to share their progress online which fosters a sense of community.

“Finding something to focus on, especially knowing others are doing the same gives people a sense of purpose, commitment and community,” says Parkinson.

Why is it good to make these changes before January?

“Starting these changes before January helps build momentum and creates habits that can carry into the new year,” says Betts. “It allows participants to ease into their goals without the pressure of a New Year’s resolution.

“It also takes an element of discipline into the holiday season – with Christmas traditionally being a time that people can really go off the rails from a health and fitness perspective.”

How can people set realistic goals they will stick to?

Break down your goals into manageable chunks.

“When you have these bigger goals (I would recommend only one to two big goals to achieve), break them down into smaller goals so that they don’t seem as daunting,” suggests Weston.

It is also important to set a realistic time frame to achieve your goals.

“Either make your goal achievable in this smaller time frame or lengthen it to after January 1,” advises Weston. “The winter arc should be the beginning of your wellness journey rather than the entire journey.”

Habit stacking is also a great trick to implement healthier habits into your routine.

“Add these things to pre-existing habits to make them more achievable,” recommends Parkinson. “Maybe you already read before bed but you’d like to meditate too. Reading for a short time and then adding five minutes on for meditation can make it much easier to achieve.”

What are the potential cons of doing a challenge like this?

“Social media can already feel like an unrealistic place at the best of times, especially as most people share only a snippet or the best bits of their lives,” highlights Parkinson. “A challenge such as this could easily make someone feel as if they aren’t already doing enough and put more pressure on themselves to achieve.”

Instead of getting swept up in the toxic productivity culture and becoming overwhelmed, Parkinson encourages everyone to listen to their bodies.

“My personal winter arc is all about setting goals, increasing motivation and self-improvement but from the perspective of listening to my body,” says Parkinson. “For people that already potentially feel like they’re doing too much or are on the edge of burnout, I’d prioritise the small things.

“For example, try to appreciate each day, get outside during the day more and drink more water.”