Taylor Swift fan’s dad dresses up as mirrorball for Australia Eras Tour concert

A proud Swiftie dad dressed up as a mirrorball for one of Taylor Swift’s Melbourne Eras Tour concerts.

Last weekend, the “Cruel Summer” singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour continued its international leg in Australia, with Swift performing three back-to-back concerts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The stadium made Eras Tour history for hosting the most attendees at an Eras Tour concert, with 96,000 fans alone celebrating in one night.

In a viral TikTok video posted earlier this week, a Melbourne concertgoer at the Eras Tour filmed a father dressed up as mirrorball, a nod to Swift’s song “Mirrorball” from her album, Folklore.

The father in question was decked out in a silver fringe T-shirt and a sparkly disco-scaled cap atop his seemingly bald head. As he walked up a steep staircase in the nosebleed section, he was greeted with cheers and praise by fellow Swifties and filmed by some for his creative outfit. A mashup of Swift’s songs which included “Getaway Car” from her Reputation album and “Style” from 1989 can be heard playing in the background.

In the caption of the video, TikTok user Sarah (@sar.huh_) wrote: “IF HE WANTED TO, HE WOULD! Dad goals.” The video has since garnered over 220,000 likes on the platform.

In response to the video, many praised the father for committing to the outfit and embracing his inner Swiftie.

“He became the dad of everyone the moment he stepped up those stairs,” one person wrote, while someone else commented: “GREEN FLAG DAD!!! Forehead kisses to that man rn!!”

Another person added: “As a new Swiftie, the thing I love the most is the acceptance and celebration of people just showing up for themselves and each other. The creativity and the passion.”

“This moment made his night!” his daughter Miah Louise (@miahlouise8) wrote in the comment section. “He was so excited. Thank you everyone for being so kind. He’s the dad for the Swifties.” Sarah replied: “He made our night, every dad needs to be this level of amazing.”

Louise also posted a video of her father reacting to the kindness of the Swifties, seemingly awestruck by the reaction he was inspiring. Swifties could be seen pumping their fists and whistling, cheering him on as he climbed the steps and occasionally bowed. She captioned the video: “Mirrorball has entered the chat.”

Her video has received over 110,000 likes on the platform, with many commenters saying that her father is “the moment.”

“This is so wholesome,” one user wrote, while another added: “Main character energy, I love it.”

“HE IS THE MOMENT,” someone else commented.

Another person wrote that they had also taken a video of him, saying: “Omg stop it I took a video of him, best thing I’ve ever seen, literally made me so happy.”

After performing in Melbourne, the “Anti-Hero” singer has taken the Eras Tour to Sydney on the next stop of her world tour, where she will perform four shows at the Accor Stadium.