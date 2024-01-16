Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler reunite to watch ‘Mean Girls’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph reunited to watch Fey’s musical reboot of Mean Girls.

In Poehler’s latest TikTok video, the Saturday Night Live alums could be seen bundled up and walking towards a movie theater on 13 January, ready to go watch the new Mean Girls musical. All three of them were smiling as they went up the escalators to the movie theater and posed together in front of a poster for the new movie. Poehler captioned the video, “#meangirlsweekend.”

Playing throughout the clip is a soundbite from the song “Not My Fault,” by Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp (the new adaptation’s Regina George). The song plays during the end credits of the film.

Fey wrote the screenplay and starred as Ms. Norbury in the 2004 original film, meanwhile, Poehler played Regina George’s iconic “cool mom” June George. Although Rudolph was not in the original film with Fey and Poehler, they have all been steadfast friends since their SNL days and supported each other throughout the years. The Mean Girls writer-producer explained to Willie Geist on the Today show, that oftentimes she and Poehler watch SNL sketches to reminisce about old times.

“If it’s a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch SNL from the hotel room,” Fey shared with Geist. “We love watching it together. If we’re not together, we’ll live text during it.” She added. “It’s like someone who played sports, like, ‘Oh, I see. You know what? I bet this moved up from dress [rehearsal]’.”

Fey reprised her character for the 2024 adaptation and talked to People about how it felt to revisit her Mean Girls role alongside fellow SNL Tim Meadows, who returned as Principal Duvall.

“It was fun. It’s been nice to see Tim,” Fey said of her co-star— who also starred in the 2011 TV movie sequel Mean Girls 2, a project Fey was completely unaffiliated with. “One of us has aged — the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it’s been really nice to get to work with Tim again.”

“I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So it might make sense if Tim and I did it,” she explained. “So I called Tim and I was like, ‘Will you do it? I’ll do it if you do it.’”

The 30 Rock star added that they only had one stipulation to join the project, “And we said yes, as long as we don’t have to sing.”