Fans praise TikToker for viral song about finding a ‘finance man’

A TikToker is manifesting a summer romance with a finance man, not just for her but for everyone.

Rather than writing the characteristics of a dream man down for safekeeping, Megan Boni devised a jingle that quickly went viral on social media. According to the lyric train, her ideal candidate couldn’t just be any old “finance bro,” he needed to be tall, well-off, and blue-eyed.

“Did I just write the song of the summer?” Boni’s caption read.

To the tune of “#SELFIE” by The Chainsmokers, Boni, 26, sang: “I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5”, blue eyes.”

“I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a, looking for a, looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6’ 5”. Blue eyes. Finance. Trust fund. 6’ 5”. Blue eyes,” she continued.

The New York-based TikToker begged her followers to make her short song a real recording. Boni’s anthem has since made waves on the app, attracting more than 17 million views.

Commenters filled her page, praising the single gal for crafting the catchy melody. “On REPEAT,” one fan exclaimed, while another said: “Sent to my DJ friends.”

“I’m making this into a house track as we speak,” an excited listener admitted.

A fourth remarked: “If it was wrong, it wouldn’t be so catchy.”

Obsessed artists took Boni’s vocals and spun them with their background beats, adding renditions of her lyrics as well. And while you’d think the enamored audience was limited to people in Manhattan with the same romance aspirations, it wasn’t, as Boni’s song has since reached a global audience.

DJ Nicky Romero, DJ Malibu Barbie, and DJ Hunny Bee all took on the tune, making it original to them. Other artists have reached out inquiring about exclusivity rights while brands have contacted her requesting partnerships. Even Billie Eilish’s music partner and brother, Finneas, joined in on the lyric fun.

“I’m looking for the wifi network, friend’s house, airport, hotel,” he sang in a 6 May TikTok video.

Speaking to Today, Boni opened up about her original motivation to make the “song of the summer”. According to the TikToker, the idea was not to express her own romantic desires, but rather to create a satirical tune.

“I was trying to make fun of those girls who say that they’re not high maintenance or that they want a boyfriend, but then they have a long-ass list of needs that are insane,” she confessed to the outlet. “I really think I was just making fun of people in my generation who are single who have these insane needs.”

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I clicked post, but I don’t regret it,” Boni continued, adding how she didn’t believe her song to be that “catchy” at first.

Ironically, the young social media star doesn’t want to date a tall finance man with blue eyes and a trust fund. Rather, she said she wants to find a partner who makes her laugh and balances her personality. But for now, she’s focused on launching a career in comedy, posting more videos on YouTube, and maybe starting her stint as a music artist.

The Independent has contacted Boni for a comment.