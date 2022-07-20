Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

(TikTok @wendyhn_/TikTok Jane N More)

Tiktokers warned against viral trend of tying ice bags to fans amid UK heatwave

The Electric Safety First charity has urged ‘sweltering Brits’ to steer cleer of this hack

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:11
Comments

TikTokers in the UK have been warned against a “very risky” homemade air conditioning hack which involves tying ice bags to an electrical fan.

With Britain and many countries around Europe currently in the throes of an intense heatwave, many are devising unique and unconventional ways to stay cool this summer – from using tin foil around their homes, to buying more indoor plants.

However, the consumer safety charity Electric Safety First (ESF) has intervened to warn social media users against experimenting with the viral TikTok trend of securing ice bags to fans in their homes, in the hope they will blow cool air.

The ESF has said that having water near electronic devices like fans increase the chances of electrocution. Further, the weight of the ice bags may damage the fan’s rotating blades and even cause the appliance to topple over.

“Videos on TikTok are encouraging sweltering Brits to practice unsafe hacks with their electric fans,” ESF product safety engineer Giuseppe Capanna said, as reported by Daily Mail on Wednesday (20 July).

Recommended

He continued: “Tying a bag of ice to a fan is very risky as it could destabilise the fan which may make it fall over, causing the blades to hit the guard and put the motor under additional strain, as well as potentially breaking your fan altogether.

“However, most importantly, the water that melts from the bag has a chance of coming into contact with the motor and causing an electric shock risk to anyone touching the fan,” Capanna warned.

The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled fires and widespread transport disruption. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Heatwave. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

(PA)

While placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan is an old-school way to keep homes cool, the key is ensuring that the ice is kept as far away as possible from the fan.

The warning comes after a day after London’s firefighters reported their longest working day since World War 2, as they responded to over 1,000 fire calls on Tuesday (19 July) when temperatures breached 40C for the first time in London’s history.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in