A woman shared in a video posted on TikTok that she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went to the hospital believing she had appendicitis. Instead, she gave birth within minutes.

Kayla Simpson posted a video with her baby girl on the social media platform last week.

In video captions, Simpson said she had gone to a college party as a sophomore and nine months later went to the emergency room with what she believed to be appendicitis but an ultrasound revealed she was pregnant.

“Doctors didn’t know what was wrong in the ER,” she wrote in one caption in the video, which now has more than 16.5 million views since being posted last week. “While they were doing an ultrasound, my mother saw something familiar on the screen. Seconds later I started screaming and the doctor ran in. It was a head!! I was rushed up to give birth. I pushed her out 15 min later in three tries.”

She added: “I had no bump, my period, and was the skinniest I’ve ever been. Came home two days later with a perfectly healthy baby and my best friend.”

She added that her child is now about to turn one and that they’re both “doing amazing”.

The story prompted a lot of chatter in the comments, with many TikTok users sharing how this situation is “their worst fear” and is scary.

“Stories like this is why I feel like I need to take a pregnancy test every month,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“All these people saying this is their worst fear and I’m over here thinking this is the only way I could handle pregnancy,” another account holder countered.

The video has also been posted to Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.

“It’s things like this that scare me,” the video poster wrote.

“The idea of going to the hospital for one thing and coming home with a stranger scares me,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Daily Dot noted that there have been numerous similar stories shared on TikTok and that it can be difficult to tell if the stories are accurate. One TikTok showing a woman finding out she’s pregnant during an ultrasound turned out to have been staged but is still getting millions of views.

One Twitter user said it was the scariest “content on social media. You mean that I’m on birth control and nevertheless celebrate each period after I had sex and nonetheless could end up pregnant and not even know it?!!”