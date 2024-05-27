Tina Knowles reveals Beyonce was bullied growing up

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has spent decades in the public eye — but the superstar wasn’t always so eager to be in the spotlight, her mom revealed in a new interview.

In conversation with Vogue, 70-year-old Tina Knowles opened up about her eldest daughter’s struggles growing up, admitting she was a “shy” kid.

“Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them,” Knowles told the outlet in a May 26 video shared on Instagram.

The fashion designer, who also shares 37-year-old daughter Solange with ex-husband Mathew Knowles, choked up as she shared the memory from Beyoncé’s childhood.

“I’m getting emotional talking about it,” Knowles continued. “I was just, I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

“Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities,” she added in her caption.

Knowles also said she counts Kelly Rowland as one of her daughters, even though the 43-year-old actress isn’t her flesh and blood. Rowland is the daughter of Doria Rowland Garrison and Christopher Lovett, but she moved in with the Knowles family when she was 11.

Mama Knowles said Rowland was always the “peacemaker,” ensuring everyone she cared about was protected.

She also reminisced about her youngest daughter, Solange, sharing that the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress was a passionate social activist long before her Hollywood debut.

“Solange, was her signing a petition in school, she was only in like fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed,” Knowles said. “So she’s always been an activist.

“My three girls all handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect the individuality,” the proud parent continued in her written caption. “Never compare the negatives , always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior.”

Knowles tied the knot with Mathew in 1980, spending 31 years together. Four years after Knowles split from Mathew, she married Richard Lawson. The pair were together for eight years prior to their recent split in 2023. According to court documents obtained by Us magazine, Knowles cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.