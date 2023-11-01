Tina Knowles claims Beyoncé is ‘really mean’ during quick changes at performances

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tina Knowles is spilling the beans on how her daughter, Beyoncé, acts when she’s under a time crunch to change outfits.

On Tuesday 31 October, Knowles appeared on Sherri’s Halloween Renaissance, where she admitted that her daughter is “really mean” in the middle of her outfit changes during her Renaissance World Tour. She went on to joke about Queen Bey’s attitude.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying: ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore,” the fashion designer said. “We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All.’ She would say: ‘I’m a [b***h] in the morning,’ and I’ll be like: ‘And the evening too!’”

However, Knowles went on to note that Beyoncé always makes sure to apologise. “She’ll be like: ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like: ‘I know.’ Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like: ‘She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us,’” Knowles jokingly recalled.

She also said Beyoncé has a right to the reactions due to how stressful a quick change can be. “But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show,” Knowles said. “So I understand it.”

Knowles continued to explain just how fashion-forward the singer’s tour was, with her daughter even going as far as to request specific clothes from the audience when they attended the performance. Towards the end of the tour, Beyoncé requested that everyone wear silver in honour of her birthday on 4 September. The “Cuff It” singer turned 42 this year and had asked fans to wear the colour in honour of the zodiac period Virgo season for the final dates of her world tour, which first began in May.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 - 9.22.”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

The fashion designer admitted how impressed she was with the audience’s outfits, joking that she should have hired them to be Beyoncé’s designers. “I look out in the audience — I’ve been to probably 40 of the 50, 60 shows, and every night I see the most amazing costumes,” she said. “And these costumes cost a fortune. I’m like: ‘I should’ve hired them. How are they doing this?’ The creativity is just off the charts. It’s unbelievable.”

As for the people she did hire to work with the singer, there were a total of four stylists used throughout the duration of the tour. “We had over 600 costumes to choose from," Knowles said. “She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes.”