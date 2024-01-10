Tina Knowles serenaded by Destiny’s Child for 70th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tina Knowles was serenaded by Destiny’s Child on her 70th birthday.

In a video she posted to Instagram, the businesswoman shared with fans and followers how she celebrated her 70th birthday, which included a performance from Destiny’s Child.

“Thanks to all the people that sent me flowers, physically and mentally. Too many to name! But the flowers were exquisite!!! So so blessed to know and love the people in my life God is soo good,” Knowles captioned the clip.

Throughout the video, she gave some insight into the festivities and expressed her gratitude, including clips of herself standing on a picturesque Malibu beach donning a fur coat and bright red lipstick.

She started the video by saying: “This is ‘turn up’ Tina, coming to you, on my birthday in my favourite place in the world, Malibu Beach. And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California. Not all of them because a couple of them couldn’t be here.”

“This has been a spiritual weekend, and just about the empowerment of kickass women,” Knowles continued. “Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved. I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know? But I’m so blessed to be here, and I’m so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love.”

Then, she went on to reveal that she’d had an impromptu concert performed by her daughter Beyoncé’s iconic girl group.

“I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny’s Child. How amazing is that?” she gushed. “So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes. I’ve got so many bonus children — beautiful bonus children — and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much.”

This hasn’t been the only time Destiny’s Child has reportedly reunited in the past few months.

Former member LeToya Luckett, 42, shared a photo on Instagram last week of the girl group reuniting around September 2023 when Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston. Luckett, Beyoncé, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams could be seen standing in a row, posing with peace signs and rock-on signs. Luckett opened up in the caption about how much seeing her former groupmates meant to her.

“ALL LOVE,” Luckett wrote. “This was hands down my favourite moment of 2023.” She added: “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.”