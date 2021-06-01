Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.

Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.

The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words they had typed into the search bar.

“If you’re going to go to the effort of catfishing people on Tinder, Andrew, at least go to the effort of cropping the Google search out,” Gregory said in the video, as she showed off the profile for the man who also claimed to be 48 years old and “fun and loyal”.

In the caption, Gregory wrote: “How NOT to catfish 101.”

The clip, which has since been viewed more than 285,000 times, has been met with joy from viewers, who have expressed their amusement over the failed catfishing attempt.

“Oh nooo. This is awesome… and terrible. And awesome,” one person commented, while another said: “Apparently he’s also fun and loyal, he needs to check himself.”

Others joked that the dating app user should have at least chosen someone who looks age appropriate, with someone else writing: “At least put someone who looks 48.”

While most people were horrified by the error, one person jokingly pointed out the potential explanation for the mistake - that the man just didn’t have any photos of himself.

“Imagine this really is Tim Johnson and he Googled a photo of himself because he doesn’t have it in his phone, but forgot to crop it. You never know…” they hypothesised.