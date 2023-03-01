Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 89-year-old grandfather has been inundated with supportive comments after he filmed himself getting ready for his first date in 30 years, only to be stood up.

Joe, who goes by @GranddadJoe on TikTok, frequently shares insight into his life on the social media platform, where he boasts more than six million followers.

In a video posted earlier this month, the 89-year-old social media influencer asked his followers to join him as he embarked on his “first dinner date in 30 years”.

“Come with me on my first dinner date in 30 years,” Joe wrote in a text caption on the video, which began with footage of him fixing his hair in the mirror.

The TikTok then transitioned to footage filmed inside the restaurant, where Joe could be seen waiting “patiently” for his date to arrive. However, the video then saw the grandpa looking at his phone, with a text caption noting that it was the moment he checked to see whether his date had texted to cancel.

“Waited an hour, she didn’t show up, so I just ate alone,” a final caption update read, as Joe could be seen looking forlorn as he sat at the restaurant table with his head resting on his hands.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than one million times, and where viewers have shared their heartwarming and encouraging responses to Joe’s attempt.

“Aw I’m so sorry you look amazing!” one viewer wrote, while another said: “You look so handsome!! Her loss.”

“I am so so so sorry, but you look dashing as always,” someone else wrote.

Others assured the TikToker that he would find someone “kind,” who wouldn’t be “inconsiderate” and stand him up on a date.

“Omgosh I would’ve been honoured to have a date with you,” another viewer wrote.

Although Joe did not share any additional details about his date, he revealed in a follow-up video that he is a widow while reflecting on his relationship with his late wife. According to the TikTok influencer, he and his wife were childhood best friends who reconnected many years later and fell in love.

The Independent has contacted @GranddadJoe for comment.