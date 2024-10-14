Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



TJ Holmes was taken to hospital in an ambulance after suffering an injury while running the Chicago Marathon with his girlfriend, Amy Robach.

On Sunday, October 13 Robach shared various photos on her Instagram story of the two of them running the marathon together, the last of which showed Holmes lying on a stretcher in an ambulance with text across the screen reading, “Mile 21 and the Achilles gave out.”

A few hours later Holmes posted a photo of himself lying on the stretcher on his own Instagram account alongside a clip of him riding to the hospital. “So, this happened. Full story to come ….” he captioned the post.

The two of them later posted an episode of their podcast, Amy & TJ, to explain what had happened.

Robach said Holmes was behind her around mile 18 of the race when she slowed down to let him catch up. He had kept pushing her to keep running and finish the race, but she decided to stay with him and get him help.

Holmes explained that he had been dealing with an issue regarding his Achilles tendon for the last two or three months, and had been seeing doctors while receiving treatments. Although it was still bothering him at the time of the race he decided to run anyway adding that he had “run through the pain before.”

He clarified that despite Robach’s post saying he hurt his Achilles, it was actually his iliotibial band or IT band that was previously injured but made worse after he made a sharp turn and ran into a marathon runner who was walking in the middle of the route.

The two of them finally stopped running to receive medical assistance around five miles away from the finish line.

Despite the injury, Holmes said that after spending some time resting and recovering he still plans to run the New York City marathon on November 3.

Recently, Robach and Holmes revealed that they are living together, but “not by choice.”

Robach’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, is currently staying in her mother’s New York City apartment while she deals with a roach infestation at her own home.

“Ava has an apartment in the Village. It has a massive roach infestation,” Robach said about her daughter, explaining that the bug problem appeared to have stemmed from her next-door neighbor being a “hoarder.”

“They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man, this hoarder. But in the meantime, I’ve got people all in my apartment living with me,” Robach said.

She decided to give her family more space by staying over at her boyfriend’s apartment. When discussing what it’s like living together, Holmes said that he’s adjusted to the change. “I’ve enjoyed the time we’ve had together. It’s been a little different, but I’ve liked it,” he said.

However, the couple has had one disagreement since living together. “It’s too damn cold at night. That’s an issue,” he said before Robach chimed in and clarified: “That’s always been our issue. I like things cooler, you like things warmer.”