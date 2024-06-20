Spruce up your outdoor space for summer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A golden ticket for garden glow-ups, the old adage of make hay while the sun shines comes into its own this time of year.

From giving your furniture a fresh lick of paint to pruning your plants, experts give their top tips on how to transform your garden into an outdoor oasis that’s perfect for enjoying during the hottest months on the calendar…

Trim trees and prune plants

“Plants and shrubbery are a great way to invigorate your outdoor space with colour,” says Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements. “However, it’s important to keep on top of their growth to stop them from getting out of hand.”

“Overgrown trees and hedges are not only unsightly, but they can also attract pests and cause damage to your property, not to mention fallen leaves or blooms are a nuisance to clear up.”

She says to pay attention to any bushes, hedges or trees that overhang your property or conservatory, as an accumulation of leaves and twigs can block guttering or cause damage.

Not only will trimming your hedges and trees mean your garden looks lovely and tidy, but it also means some of the sticky sap which can fall from certain trees won’t build up – or cover your conservatory roof or windows, warns Munby.

“When left in the sun for too long it can become tough to remove, so this will save you the job of regularly having to clean it off.”

Give your garden a quick makeover

“For a quick garden glow-up you can do yourself in a few hours, consider laying your own patio,” suggests Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles.

“Look for an outdoor specific tile which can be laid on your chosen substrate to create stylish paths, or patio areas that blend in seamlessly with the surrounding landscape.”

If you’re laying tiles onto a concrete or cement surface, she says you’ll need a flexible powdered tiling adhesive and a cementitious grout.

“If you’re worried about staining, apply the grout to a few tiles in a small trial area,” says Goodacre. “If discolouration occurs, you can use a protective sealer to protect the tile.”

To apply the grout, she says to use a suitable grout float, holding it at a 45-degree angle. “Fill the joints and smooth the grout over the tile surface using diagonal strokes until the gap is completely filled.

“Remove any excess using your float before proceeding. Once all joints are grouted, allow to dry for approximately 15 minutes before using a dampened sponge to clean the surface.”

Goodacre reassures: “There are various easy ways to lay an outdoor tile, so you needn’t be a veteran DIYer to get the job done.”

Revamp your existing patio

If you’ve got a lovely patio space, ensure it’s looking its best…

“Most outdoor tiles can be cleaned using a pressure washer; however regular washing can affect your grout over time,” notes Goodacre.

If the grout is cracking, falling out, or becoming discoloured, she says to remove at least 3mm of the existing grout so the new grout can have a firm base – and larger surface area to adhere to.

“You can do this manually using a grout rake, applying firm pressure as you move it up and down along the grout line.”

For a less labour-intensive method, she says to remove the grout mechanically using a reliable multi-function tool and grout removal saw blade.

“Work the blade straight into the grout between two tiles, applying gentle pressure – you may need to use a grout rake to scrape out any remnants.”

Whether removing the grout manually or mechanically, work slowly and carefully to avoid damaging the edge or surface of the tile, she advises. “And always wear a mask. Remove any excess adhesive with a damp sponge.

“When it comes to applying the new grout, do a little research into a permeable grout suitable for outdoor tiles as this should hold up better against pressure washing in future,” Goodacre adds.

Refresh exterior paintwork

With a little paint and a lot of creativity, you can give your outdoor space a completely new look, enthuses Kerry Murfin, VP marketing, Europe at Keter.

“Outdoor paint allows for bolder, braver colour choices – and more opportunity to apply your own personal style to garden fences and furniture.”

Murfin continues: “Neutral shades provide the perfect backdrop for colourful flowers or your outdoor furniture, while vivid jewel tones will give your space an instant facelift and inject personality into the space.”

To create a natural extension of your home, she recommends sprucing up your seating area with an outdoor sofa, fire pit and soft furnishings which can be safely stowed away in weather-resistant storage, should the rain make an appearance.

When choosing storage, she says to look for items made from a durable, easy-to-clean resin or recycled plastic for an easy, low-maintenance solution.

Look after your shed for a longer lifespan

“Quality, robust sheds shouldn’t need replacing often, providing they are well looked after,” highlights Murfin.

“And longer evenings mean we can finally get into the garden and tick those niggling chores off our list – summer is the perfect time to assess whether your shed needs some TLC.”

Whilst the weather is dry, she says to check for any holes or signs of leaks, such as pools of water, water marks or discolouration.

“Leakages are usually caused by holes or cracks in the shed or damaged shingles on the roof.” Murfin continues. “If you catch the problem early, it can soon be rectified to stop any further damage.”