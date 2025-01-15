Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones has revealed that she’s been away from the popular morning show because she’s navigating a “family health matter.”

The 46-year-old talk show host released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday (January 15), after fans on social media recently noticed her absence. She hasn’t appeared on an episode of Today since mid-December.

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

While she expressed her gratitude for her colleagues and fans of Today, she didn’t share when she’d be returning to the program.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you.” Jones continues. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

After she shared her post, a source told People that the family health crisis was quite “serious.” However, the source noted that the health concerns are not related to Jones, her husband Uche Ojeh, nor their children, Kayin, 14, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Sheinelle Jones says she’s been absent from ‘Today’ to ‘deal with a family health matter’ ( Getty Images )

“Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence,” the source said. “She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time.”

In the comments on Jones’ announcement on Instagram, many of her colleagues on Today showed their support.

“You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always,” Jenna Bush Hager wrote.

“We love you so. not the same without you. we will see you soon,” Today anchor Savannah Guthrie added, while former host Hoda Kotb also wrote: “We love you ….. you are being held….. you are family xoxo.”

While Jones has been absent from Today for nearly a month, her absence went viral on January 10. Fans on X specifically questioned why she wasn’t on the program that day, since that was Kotb’s final appearance as co-anchor.

“Not even a recorded piece from @SheinelleJones on the @TODAYshow for @hodakotb ‘s last day?! Seems odd. Hope she’s ok,” one person tweeted.

“@TODAYshow can you tell us where Sheinelle Jones is? So odd she is missing the #Hoda K’s farewell!” another added.

Jones first joined Today in 2014, where she’s known for co-hosting 3rd Hour of Today with Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. She’s also releasing a book – Through Mom’s Eyes – on April 15, 2025. The book includes words of wisdom from mothers who raised celebrities, like Steph Curry, Shaq, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Matthew McConaughey, the Jonas Brothers, Tyra Banks, and Serena and Venus Williams.

“In addition to their moms, many of my friends contributed lessons they learned from their mothers - including Billie Jean King, my Today show fam, chef Marcus Samuelson, Andy Cohen,” Jones wrote on Instagram in September about her work. “It truly is my love letter to mothers. I also talk a lot about my journey - from growing up in Kansas …. to the Today Show. You can order it in my bio. I hope you love it.”