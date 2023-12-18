Tom Brady explains why his family photo ended up in stranger’s CVS order

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady has offered clarification after his family photo was found in a stack of pictures a stranger printed out.

A TikTok user named Katie posted about the surprising find on TikTok, where she explained that a family member had ordered a family photo to be printed out at CVS so that it could be given to her grandmother.

However, rather than the original photo, which showed four teenagers, two of which were wearing San Francisco 49ers attire, the photo the family did receive was one of Brady posing with his three children, Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

In the TikTok, Katie showed the photo that her mother had ordered to CVS, and then the “photo [her] mom was given”. The TikTok also included a screenshot of a text sent in the family’s group chat when they realised CVS’ mistake.

“Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas. We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids,” the text read, along with multiple laughing face emojis and question marks.

In the caption of the video, which has been viewed more than 620,000 times as of 18 December, Katie directed a message to Brady, writing: “We can do a trade if you have our photo…?”

Brady responded to the TikTok in the comments, where he revealed that his mother may have been to blame for the printing mishap.

“My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco,” he wrote. In response to the clarification, Katie offered to swap photos with the retired athlete when he is next in town.

“Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap!” she wrote.

The mishap and subsequent exchange between Brady and Katie amused viewers, with many expressing their enjoyment over the unlikely encounter.

“The best part about it is Tom replied,” one person commented, while another viewer said: “This is so wholesome.”

“That is so cool! I love it,” someone else added.

Others said they were more amused by the San Francisco 49ers gear the family was sporting in the original photo, with many pointing out the irony that they were wearing one of Brady’s rival football teams.

“The best part is that you’re in 49s merch,” one person wrote. In response, Katie revealed that she and her family were dressed in the football gear to support her brother. “Haha right!! We were at my brother’s game so gotta represent,” she wrote, appearing to refer to 49ers player Jake Tonges.

Katie also joked that she hopes Brady’s mother Galynn Patricia frames a photo of Katie’s family if she also received the wrong picture.

The Independent has contacted Katie for comment.